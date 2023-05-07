The Esmad took La Permanente from Valledupar

This Sunday morning, Esmad took over the La Permanente de Valledupar station for disturbance of public order.

Apparently, the uniformed seek to seize prohibited items and count the inmates of the detention center.

Since a detainee escaped from the station at the beginning of the year, the relatives of the inmates have denounced that they are victims of torture.

The municipal representative, Silvio Cuello, announced that what is being carried out is a control operation that the authorities had planned.