The essentials – breaking latest news

By: Sandra Beatriz Ludena

In the work “The Little Prince”, Antoine de Saint-Exupéry says: “The older ones like figures. When they are told about a new friend, they never ask about the essentials of it. It never occurs to them to ask: ‘What tone of voice does he have? What games does he prefer? Do you like to collect butterflies?’ But instead they ask, ‘How old is he? How many brothers? How much does it weigh? How much does your father earn?’ Only with these details they already think they know him.

Based on my experience, I add that we like to investigate quantifiable things, like this: How much do you earn? How many children do you have? How much do you owe? How much do you pay in tax? But it never occurs to anyone to ask, how much illusion is there in your life? How much happiness do you forge day by day? How much success have you accumulated in your history?

In all human feelings the weed has grown, and without it everything else remains impoverished, which is why the essential flower withers little by little. The promise of happiness has been limited to obtaining fortune or something material, and instead, glory is unimaginable for romantics.

Between accounts and accounts, the raindrops are worth more than the hundreds of bills that a bank teller accommodates, it is true, but the world is upside down. Because there is an infinite number of things that die at each moment of the choice.

And the elections are successive. Let’s think that, between picking rose petals from a garden, she chooses to pick dreams of greatness from the shop windows full of clothes. Between chasing butterflies to capture beauty with the retinas, I prefer the false poses of the influencer of the moment. Elections are like that and they die every moment they are made.

The essentials are fading like the fragrance of a rare orchid that someone kicked out of their garden one day in the spring, and Mom picked up from a sidewalk. He brought her with her full of joy and without hiding her happiness, at that moment he said, “daughter, here is the flower, the flower and you, so much fragrance and beauty to adorn the world.”

It turns out that I have kept its aroma, its intense color and pitaya very well in memory. And the beauty of both: flower and woman, live, although none of them is with me anymore. The essential survives death, everything else disappears.

Today that life seems to stick my tongue out, because I have pursued the fulfillment of a right for years, today that I recognize that I have believed in the law, made by men, perversely given to deceive other men, mock their illusions of justice, Today I’m just saying, my only consolation is that I’ve learned to be essentially human.

And although no one wonders how much suffering has caused the other? Nor are there interested in knowing, how much love are they capable of adding to the world? This is a reflection for everyone, but only a few will understand it.