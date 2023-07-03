The Essequibo, a mortal wound

Venezuela’s attention to the case that the Guayana Esequiba claim is pending before the International Court of Justice, at the request of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, is something vital if we care to uphold, Venezuelans, the moral scaffolding of the nation that integrates us; which is something more and of its own – the nation – the content of a constitutional republic that has been pulverized from us since 1999.

It is understood that the matter, as it should be, has lost its reason as a national cause. It was throughout the 20th century, before the burial ground for survivors into which the territory that gives us identity has been transformed.

When the English, immersed in their proverbial imperial disdain for us, occupy the mouths of our mother river, the Orinoco, with their commissioners and flags, and set them at Punta Barima, Diego Bautista Urbaneja, chancellor of President Guzmán Blanco, warned in 1887 about ” the mortal wound to sovereignty” that was inflicted on us.

So, if it is true that the question that is now being debated in the International Court of Justice and in light of the Geneva Agreement of 1966, may be cryptic to most, since it would be a matter of legally deconstructing the contents of the arbitral award that , issued in Paris in 1899, confiscated almost all of the territory adjacent to the Essequibo River in order to determine the validity or not of what was ruled there, after which there is a history of violations of Venezuelan dignity that only their mourners can assert.

The contempt with which Great Britain treats us is legendary – to which the Father Libertador gave everything and with it he even got into debt during the wars for Independence and even leased them large areas of our Bolívar State – during the signing of the Protocol and the Treaty for the Settlement of the Question of Limits that originated the arbitration of dispossession, signed in Washington in 1887 while General Joaquín Crespo governed in Caracas. In a letter sent by the British ambassador to Lord Salisbury, his superior, he confessed that he had understood “that the matter would be arbitrated precisely as if the controversy were between Great Britain and the United States.” [y no con Venezuela]for the reason, among others, that we do not know of a Venezuelan jurist worthy of that name, or to whom we would consent to be entrusted with the function of arbitrator”.

It is now to be expected, therefore, that this time what Alejo Fortique experienced in 1844 will not happen, after reaching a friendly transaction with Lord Aberdeen consisting of drawing a line between the Moroco River and the mouths of the Orinoco; with our commitment not to cede the river or parts of it to any foreign power. The phlegmatic Governing Council, from Caracas, considered it “depressing for national dignity” to accept what the Constitution itself already established, namely, the prohibition of alienating the territory of Venezuela. Venezuelans said of Fortique, statesman and doctor of jurisprudence from our Pontifical University, accredited since 1838 for that task, that he was a bad negotiator. And he wrote to President Carlos Soublette warning him about the fatality: “I fear that we will lose rope and goat” and “the Orinoco is lost the day after Lord Palmerston – Aberdeen’s adversary – entered the ministry.” Fortique will die back in London, in 1845, after getting Spain to recognize us as an independent State.

The Marqués de Rojas –made so by Pope Leo XIII, who mediated our controversy over the Essequibo– will successively propose to England the same formula found by Fortique in 1881, taking the extension of the Moroco mouths one mile to the north to draw the proposed dividing line. The father of General Guzmán Blanco, Antonio Leocadio Guzmán, adviser to the Foreign Ministry, accuses him of being a traitor to the country for that mile. The president demands that he withdraw the letter from him. It was not necessary. It was rejected and the Marquis resigned. “The annoying question of Guyana between the two countries would have been settled, without the need for arbitration,” he will refer to in his book Lost timewhich he published in Paris in 1909.

Rojas will pass Antonio Leocadio his invoice. Engaged together with his son with the celebrations of the centenary of the death of Simón Bolívar and preparing his speech of order, the Marquis published in Paris, in 1883, in a biography that he wrote about it, the text of the decree of the Congress of Valencia of 1830 that Guzmán himself endorses condemning the Liberator.

With General Guzmán Blanco the question of the Essequibo will be, in the end, more disgraceful. The English Minister of Foreign Affairs, Rosebery, rescues the proposals of Fortique and the Marqués de Rojas and improves them to resolve the mess, suggesting that the dividing line be drawn up by an arbitrator or a mixed commission between the Essequibo River and the mouths from the Orinoco; he asks, yes, for this, freedom of trade and navigation. But more concerned about the settlement of debts and the granting of contracts in Europe for the exploitation of the territories of Guyana, such as the one given to the North American George Turnball, to whom he sold 500 hectares in the Manoa District and the Imataca Iron mine, Guzmán Blanco rejects the proposal. Raimundo Andueza Palacio and his foreign minister, Marco Antonio Saluzzo, will accuse him before Congress for his negligence and for breaking relations with Great Britain.

The day before yesterday as now, apparently, while the diminished patrimony of Venezuela is auctioned off at discretion between swallow capitalists and foreign powers, the judges of The Hague and the Venezuelans remain on the lookout. The government is entrenched in its Bolivarian delusion: “attributing to a republican magistrate, a greater amount of authority than that possessed by a constitutional Prince”; that it was, coincidentally, the Illustrated Autocrat, the Illustrious American.

