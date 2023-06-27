The Essequibo claim

On June 20, the academic Rafael Badell Madrid presented, at the Academy of Political and Social Sciences (Acienpol), his book Venezuela’s claim to the Essequibo territory. This study constitutes a valuable contribution to the understanding of the territorial controversy between our country and the former British colony. Professor Héctor Faúndez Ledesma, author of an important work on the subject, was the prologue writer and was also the presenter of the event held. The large attendance at the event demonstrates the interest that this subject arouses in the country’s intellectual and university circles.

This work by Badell Madrid joins the string of contributions from the Academy of Political and Social Sciences on this fundamental dispute. From the dense and well-supported work of Carlos Álamo Ybarra, Borders of Venezuela with Guayana Esequiba (1938), up to the most recent contributions by Héctor Faúndez Ledesma himself (The contentious jurisdiction of the International Court of Justice and the Guyana vs. Venezuela2020) and Allan Brewer-Carías (Rights of Venezuela over the Essequibo territory. The annulment of the arbitration award of 1899 and the falsehoods in the Memorial of Guyana before the International Court of Justice2023).

Added to this is the book The Venezuelan claim on the Guayana Esequiba (2008), coordinated by Tomás Enrique Carrillo-Batalla, which includes various articles on the conflict. And, more recently, the book The Essequibo controversy (2022) that contains twelve forums organized by Acienpol, under the coordination of Héctor Faúndez and Rafael Badell. At the same time, the Academy has had a vigorous activity through the publication of its pronouncements on the territorial dispute; while academics have been very active in publishing studies and essays in the Acienpol Bulletin.

The current president of Acienpol, Luciano Lupini Bianchi, is a cultured jurist with accurate criteria who is committed to the matter and sponsors this vigorous activity. For his part, the prominent professor of Private International Law, Eugenio Hernández-Bretón, former president of the Academy, has put his legal talent at the service of the team of lawyers who participate in the defense of Venezuela before the International Court of Justice (ICJ). ). And this is so – and must be so – because the commitment to Venezuela transcends the political and ideological differences between Venezuelans.

The work of Rafael Badell Madrid comes, then, to enrich Acienpol’s contributions on the territorial dispute, which contain -it must be insisted- extensive legal, geographical and historical material on a transcendental issue for the national destiny. This book consists of twelve chapters and twenty-nine annexes. It also contains explanations of historical, political and legal events that have occurred during these two hundred years. It also includes references to the historical protagonists and the relevant dates that mark the course of this dispute.

The author demonstrates, with legal, documentary and historical reasons, that the arbitration award of 1899 is invalid. Likewise, he presents the arguments that legally refute Guyana’s allegations. It is, without a doubt, a relevant work for the understanding of the dispute from the legal point of view and with the support of the forceful titles that support the position of Venezuela. The annexes that it includes collect the relevant documents from 1493; among others, Guyana’s writings, communications, treaties, as well as the decisions handed down by the International Court of Justice up to the present.

From reading the reviewed work, as well as from the valuable material that Acienpol has contributed to the study of our important territorial dispute, a capital conclusion can be drawn: Venezuela has been in a better capacity to defend itself when in our country there has been democracy and leadership with internationally recognized prestige. This was what happened in 1966 with the great achievement of our diplomacy: the Geneva Agreement.

On the other hand, at the time of issuing the disastrous Arbitral Award of Paris on October 3, 1899, political disorder and chaos reigned in Venezuela, as a consequence of the Restoring Liberal Revolution. So delicate was the situation that twenty days after this date, President Ignacio Andrade was overthrown by Cipriano Castro, and he immediately fled the country.

This environment was conducive to making it easier for the United Kingdom to ambush Venezuela. In this way, procedural fraud and collusion between the president of the arbitral tribunal, the Russian Fiódor Martens, and the British arbitrators take place. Martens blackmailed the American arbitrators into signing the award, as denounced by Severio Mallet Prevost in the memorandum of February 8, 1944, published, post mortemin July 1949 in The American Journal of International Law. It was a crude hoax to carry out a territorial dispossession against our country.

The Geneva Agreement was promoted by Rómulo Betancourt, by Foreign Minister Marcos Falcón Briceño and by Carlos Sosa Rodríguez, then Venezuelan ambassador in Washington. It was signed on February 17, 1966, during the government of Raúl Leoni, when the Foreign Ministry was under the expert hands of Ignacio Iribarren Borges. And here it is worth reiterating what I pointed out before: it has been in a democracy, and under the leadership of recognized statesmen, when our country has been in a better position to defend its territory.

When Marcos Falcón Briceño delivered the opening remarks at the UN session on November 12, 1962, the president of Venezuela was Rómulo Betancourt, who led a democratic government. The political system enjoyed prestige and the Armed Forces supported the government and democracy. The chancellor’s voice had the support of a united country on a strategic issue of general interest.

Now the situation is different, in view of the permanent political conflict that is experienced day after day. Political persecution, limitations on freedom, complaints about human rights violations, lack of confidence in the electoral system, arbitrary electoral disqualifications, accusations of corruption and the position of the Judiciary in the last places of the indexes of measurement of the rule of law weaken the position of the government vis-à-vis the international community. This must be overcome so that Venezuela has a more authoritative voice before the International Court of Justice. What is indicated depends solely on the will of the government of Nicolás Maduro.

We are facing a matter of State that is transcendental for Venezuelans. Political leaders must see it grandly and privilege national interests over particular political ambitions. National unity and the height of sight on the Essequibo dispute is what can strengthen our position in the search for a victory.

The Academy of Political and Social Sciences, with the publications that I have commented on in this article, fulfills its corresponding institutional role in this vital matter for the national destiny.

