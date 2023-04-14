In the state 37 The establishment of medical colleges is the achievement of Chief Minister KCR

Foundation stone for construction of Ayush Hospital at Anantgiri, Waqarabad

Health Minister Harish Rao, Education Minister Sabita Indira Reddy, Assembly members and others attended

Waqarabad: 14. April(sahrnews.com)

Telangana Health and Finance Minister T. Harish Rao has said that in the state of Telangana 37 The establishment of medical colleges is the achievement of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao. Under whose leadership, the state is moving in the direction of exemplary development in front of other states of the country. He questioned whether drinking water is being provided to the households of Telangana under the Mission Bhagirata scheme, whether this facility is being provided to the people of the neighboring state of Karnataka. Got it? Where is the BJP in power? The Health Minister said that Chief Minister KCR has brought all the innovative schemes to the doorsteps, which is a record in the country, similarly, lakhs of deserving families are benefiting from the Kalyana Lakshmi and Shadi Mubarak schemes.

Health and Finance Minister T. Harish Rao yesterday at Anantgiri Hills, a tourist spot near Waqarabad district headquarters. 15 He performed Bhoomi Puja and laid the foundation stone for the construction of Ayush Hospital at a cost of Rs.3 crore and for the construction of the Medicine Stock Center building at a cost of Rs.3.5 crore along with State Education Minister P.Sabita Indira Reddy.

On this occasion, Assembly members Waqarabad, Chiwla, Pragi and Kodingal, Dr. Mitku Anand, Kale Yadiya, Mahesh Reddy and P.Narendra Reddy, MLC Pochampalli Srinivas Reddy, President Waqarabad Municipality C. Manjula Ramesh, District Collector Waqarabad Narayan Reddy, Additional Collector. Rahul Sharma, District SPN.Koti Reddy IPS among others were present.

State Health and Finance Minister T. Harish Rao in his address said that in the united state of Andhra Pradesh, there was not even a degree college in the united district of Rangareddy, while during the TRS regime, a medical college and 100 Hospitals with beds were established. He said that the admissions in the medical college to be established in Waqarabad will start from July. Similarly, 10 percent reservation was provided to the Gurjan community and each Tanda was converted into Gram Panchayat.

State Health and Finance Minister T. Harish Rao announced that nutrition kits for pregnant women would be launched soon. He said that the central government had to back down only after BRS stand on Visakha Steel. He said that three hospitals in the state The establishment has received approval, one of which is being established in Waqarabad district and soon water will be supplied to Waqarabad district from Palmore Lift Irrigation.

He assured that he will represent to the Chief Minister for the approval of 10 crores for the construction of roads in Murpli Mandal. Health and Finance Minister T. Harish Rao said in his address that only after the farmers are made prosperous, the land prices will be increased. At the same time, the health minister said that if KCR is given the command of the chief minister for the third time, Telangana can break all records of development. And further economic and educational development of all classes is possible.

Medical and Education Officer Ramesh Reddy, Member BC Commission Shabhapradh Patel, Vice Chairman Zilla Parishad Vijayakumar, MPP Chandrakala, former Municipal Vice President C. Ramesh Kumar, Nagindergarh municipal councilors, concerned officials and party leaders participated in this event.

