The eternal Yasuní – breaking latest news

By: Atty. Augusto Costa Zabaleta

Ancestral legacy of millennial nature; eternal patrimony of humanity, pristine “National Park” and “World Ecological Reserve”, earthly paradise; philosopher’s stone and panacea, of the wise creation; pristine beauty and infinite wisdom, consigned as the most eloquent prodigy of nature.

In your ethereal and diaphanous prodigious entrails lie perpetuated peace, calm and meditation and in the sublime harmony of your origin, the ecstasy of an Eden, like an arcane of happiness, which fills human existence with happiness. Zephyrs of effluvia caress your exotic auroras and your subtle silhouette of amalgamated colors; when the dim light reflects your iridescent beauty, the elixir for peace of mind is reactivated, which overwhelms the beloved feelings and reason.

In your enchanted forests of crystalline waters and enormous species, the gods, nymphs and deities recreate themselves and in their troubles are enthralled to ecstasy, tenderly evoking the spell of prodigious nature, illuminated by the captivating spell of the supreme creation. . Noble Yasuní!, cradle and essence of biodiversity; fecund origin of purity and diaphanousness of the species; heavenly symphony of trills of variety and exotic birds, of legendary and ancient plants and captivating animals; intact heritage of native flora and fauna. Sacred cradle of gods: Gena, Diana and Luna, of Jupiter, Neptune, Venus and Uranus, astral divinities, creators of mythology; of mother earth, of the sky, of the atmosphere, of the sea and the ocean, of the forest, of wild animals, of beauty, of the sun and the moon.

For this accumulation of ineffable probities, of excellence and origin, you are a natural and captivating treasure, the most precious of humanity; It is your just and noble destiny “intangible Yasuní”, lung of life, to remain ineffable, eternally unharmed and protected, faithfully respecting the design of sublime providence, based on historical, ethical principles and true ecological awareness. The congenital astral and nature laws, pragmatically advocate in jealous custody, the regenerative cycles and evolutionary processes of the planet and the wise human, moral and ethical laws prescribe to cordialize the survival of peoples in voluntary isolation, condemning the abominable genocide and rape of the right to life.

Atty. Augusto Costa Zabaleta

Ced. # 1100310455

