On the New York Stock Exchange, Meta (Facebook) stock is having a bitter day, eventually losing 4.15% of its value. Investors already see the wall against which the company Mark Zuckerberg can crash. The European Commission – which ensures that companies compete on an equal footing – formalises its accusations against Meta, 18 months after the initiation of the proceeding. The company would have abused its strength in the social sector and, subsequently, in advertising and commerce via the Internet. Now, in theory, the European Commission can decide a fine of up to 8.6 billion euros (equal to 10% of the condemned company’s worldwide turnover). It is normal for the Meta title to add its last crack, yesterday, after an already uncertain year.

An overflowing force on social media

Meta’s alleged sins are manifold. Meanwhile, Zuckerberg’s company has an overflowing force in social networks. A force that extends to all of Europe thanks to Facebook, which is still very popular. Every day – and we are at the second sin – Facebook welcomes social users and, cleverly, directs them towards its digital market, the Facebook Marketplace. Here companies and people sell and buy products of all kinds. The transfer of traffic – from the social network to the market – places Meta in a condition of undue advantage over other companies that engage in electronic commerce. Let’s think of eBay, which cannot count on the driving force of a social network such as Facebook.

Spy on other companies

The other e-commerce companies try to get on the Facebook or Instagram train in the only possible way: they buy advertising on social media, both owned by Meta. But even in this area (advertising via the Internet) Meta boasts a dominant position because its social networks retain strong roots. And Meta exercises its strength in ways that – again – alarm the EU Commission.

In essence, Meta spies on the ads of other e-commerce companies. She tracks people who click on your ad to understand where they go and what they buy. On the basis of this tracking, Meta is able to organize its market (the Facebook Marketplace) in the best possible way so that it takes measures against its competitors. Margrethe Vestager gives two numbers that alone justify the actions of the EU Commission. The executive vice president of the European government, in charge of Competition, explains that Meta reaches billions of users and millions of advertisers every month. The size of the company is too large for its behaviors to be ignored.

Long time for the verdict

With the formal sending of the accusations, Meta will now be able to defend itself in the best possible way. You will look at the file that contains the clues of your alleged guilt of her. And you will answer in writing, if you want, or in the course of a hearing before the officials of the EU Commission. At that point, the Commission will have all the elements on the table to take a decision.

The timing of the verdict is unknown. Much depends on the complexity of the case. Weighs the ability of the defense lawyers, who can make melina. Finally, the willingness of the accused (Meta, in this case) to collaborate with the EU Commission and to correct his actions counts. At the moment, the Meta line is wavy. Tim Lamb, the super manager who follows the dossier, does not turn the other cheek, on the contrary. He branded the objections of the EU Commission as unfounded. Facebook’s behaviors benefit consumers – he objects – and the competition. At the same time, Meta is ready to confront the EU Commission. Thanks to the dialogue, Amazon reached an agreement with the EU Commission (on December 7) avoiding a painful fine. The EU Commission also accused Amazon of improper use of competitors’ data.