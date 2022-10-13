October 12, 2022 12:50 pm

On November 27, 1895, by signing his will, Alfred Nobel had to imagine that the idea of ​​leaving much of his fortune to deserving but strangers would have displeased many. It was not only part of the family that horrified, but also the then King of Sweden Oscar II, who called his ideas absurd and antipatriotic about him. At the end of a long legal battle, whoever had challenged his will had to resign. The five Nobel Prizes were established and the one for peace would be awarded to those who were most committed “to fraternity among nations, to the abolition or reduction of standing armies, to the establishment and promotion of peace congresses. “. But Nobel’s will, after that initial victory, was nevertheless betrayed. According to Norwegian lawyer Fredrik S. Heffermehl, co-founder of The Nobel peace prize watch, between 1946 and 2008 over half of the Nobel Peace Prizes were awarded in violation of the provisions of the will. As Heffermehl explained in a 2014 interview, the award was not intended for those who promote “peace in general, but for those activists and activists whose goal is to end militarism.” A worrying turning point

The European Union gained recognition exactly ten years ago, on 12 October 2012, “for contributing to peace, reconciliation, democracy and human rights in Europe”, and even then there was no shortage of controversy. The absence of a conflict between European states, many denounced, did not mean that the European Union was no stranger to war. Several governments took part in conflicts within the framework of NATO (in Libya and Afghanistan) or exported weapons. And they all supported the use of force against what was presented as a dangerous invasion: men, women, girls and boys who wanted to reach EU territory to seek refuge, find work, reunite with family, study – often for more. intertwined motifs. In other words, the European Union was not exactly working to combat militarism. In 2012 Frontex, the European agency in charge of coordinating and supporting member states in the surveillance of the EU’s external borders, had been operational for seven years. At the time, the agency was little known to the general public, but it already had a bad reputation due to its opacity, lack of control mechanisms of its work and its role in strengthening the criminalization of migration. The officials employed directly by the agency, whose headquarters is in Warsaw, were all civilians, while the armed personnel on the ground (agents, coast and border guards) were seconded from member states. See also EU proposes to ban anonymous cryptocurrency transactions, Bitcoin drops below $30,000 Then, in 2019, confirmation came that the European Union should not have received the Nobel Peace Prize. With the reform of the Frontex regulation adopted that year, the EU has entered a new chapter in its history: from a body of civil officials, that of the European institutions has also become an armed body. Frontex officials are in fact the first, in the history of the staff of the European institutions, to be authorized to carry weapons. A source of pride for the agency, this turnaround is extremely worrying.

The militarization of the EU has already begun with the militarization of the borders “, says MEP Demirel

By 2027, the Frontex standing corps should consist of ten thousand people, of which three thousand European officials (belonging to the so-called category 1, or statutory personnel) and seven thousand “seconded agents from EU member states”. In May 2022, as stated in an EU Council document published by Statewatch, the agency had hired 835 category 1 agents who so far, due to an unforeseen legal obstacle, would seem to have only borrowed weapons. Since 2016, the year of a previous reform of its regulation, Frontex has been able to acquire “technical equipment”. According to the agency, “this category also included firearms,” explains researcher Matthias Monroy, author of the blog Security architectures in the EU. But Frontex was wrong, and the Commission was forced to intervene to clarify under what conditions the agency can acquire, transport and store weapons. In the meantime, Frontex has reached an agreement with Greece and Lithuania to ensure a supply of weapons, without interrupting its “dialogues with the industry” and in any case awarding, in October 2021, a contract worth 3.76 million euros. to the Austrian company Glock for the supply of “semiautomatic pistols, ammunition and accessories”. See also Germany, the Minister for European Affairs: "A European international fueled by Russian fakes behind squadristi and No Vax" “Many of these things we know only because the right questions have been asked”, Monroy observes, referring in particular to the parliamentary questions presented by the German MEP Özlem Demirel (Confederal Group of the European United Left / Nordic Green Left), who comments: ” We see the same trend in European defense policy, with the plan to create a European army. This is not a permanent force that will be born tomorrow, but we must criticize the developments towards this goal. The militarization of the European Union has already begun with the militarization of the borders ”. And this militarization now extends well beyond the borders of the EU. From 2019 Frontex can in fact conclude cooperation agreements also with third countries not bordering the EU territory, also guaranteeing enhanced immunity to its agents (researcher Martina Previatello has published a detailed analysis of this new type of agreement). Armed European officials can now be deployed, inside and outside the EU, to “protect European borders”, using force to block, intercept, reject or repatriate potential asylum seekers guilty of trying to reach the European Union in “irregular” way – the only way available to them. More powers and autonomy

And to whom will they be accountable for their actions? Only to their superior, the executive director of Frontex, who enjoys absolute autonomy. “The latter”, Monroy observes, “can be removed from the Frontex board of directors”, which includes representatives of the Commission and member states, “but on the operational level no one can tell Frontex what to do”. Moreover, the same board of directors approved, in January 2021, the creation of a committee on the use of force by category 1 agents, a committee which is not only consultative, but which should be made up of people chosen by the director. Frontex executive. “The main problem is that of democratic control”, underlines Monroy, recalling that with the Treaty of Lisbon the agencies, like the rest of the European institutions, have acquired more powers and more autonomy: “But when the decision was taken, no one imagined that, ten years after the entry into force of the treaty, Frontex would be armed. There is no going back now. The European Union has decided to take this direction, and Frontex has led the way ”. See also In Udine the Palamostre outdoor swimming pool reopens, admissions from 10.30 to 19

