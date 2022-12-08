Home News The EU, ok with the ceiling on cash at 10,000 euros. Salvini: “Now is the left silent?”
The EU, ok with the ceiling on cash at 10,000 euros. Salvini: "Now is the left silent?"

The EU, ok with the ceiling on cash at 10,000 euros. Salvini: “Now is the left silent?”

Maximum limit of 10,000 euros for cash payments throughout the EU. It is one of the points that the Council of the EU has agreed in the negotiating position on the anti-money laundering regulation and the new directive, transposing the indication received in July from the Commission. The Council has therefore indicated that cash payments over 10 thousand euros will become impossible, and it will be much more difficult to try to remain anonymous when buying or selling crypto-assets. In fact, customer verification measures are envisaged for cryptocurrency operators when they carry out transactions over a thousand euros.

It will also become difficult to launder money through the sale of jewels and valuables, because even in this case the controls will become more stringent.

The news was met with controversy by the Minister of Infrastructure and Transport and Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini, who wrote on Twitter: “Well, Europe too confirms the freedom to use one’s money as one wishes, even doubling the ceiling on the use of cash set by the Italian government from 5 to 10 thousand euros. Lefties and critics in silence today?”.

The debate on the use of cash or the Pos is one of the points that have most inflamed Italian politics in the last week. In preparation for the manoeuvre, the Meloni government has repeatedly announced changes to the cash ceiling, which in the end was established at 5 thousand euros.

Pos, advantages and disadvantages of cashless payment: questions and answers

However, the European decision is a step forward compared to the rules already envisaged in the Union. In fact, a ceiling on cash common to the whole EU did not exist.

