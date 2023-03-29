Julian Andres Santa

Deportivo Pereira will debut next Wednesday, April 5 at 9 pm in the Copa Libertadores, receiving Colo Colo from Chile at the Hernán Ramírez Villegas, for the first date of the most important club tournament on the continent. Just like the city, the fans and journalists are fully motivated and expectant, euphoria reigns in the Matecaña squad and all the motivation to give it all in their cup debut.

with all the illusion

Alejandro Restrepo, technical director of the rojiamarillos, expressed: “It is something natural in the human being and especially in people as competitive as those of us who are in professional football, whoever is not highly professional cannot understand being in it, understanding that each that you go out onto a field of play, you have the chance to compete and that by giving your all you can reach places many times even unthinkable. We are excited to be able to make a good presentation, to be able to have our stadium bursting and from the first game to feel that collective energy from the people and we know that when this team connects players, coaching staff and fans, it is capable of achieving very important victories”.

On the start against Colo Colo

“We are focused on Pasto, and our analysts have provided us with a very basic initial report, we know that it is one of the great clubs with a tradition in Chilean soccer, a team that uses different game structures, that although it is not going through an extraordinary moment , will always be a protagonist at the international level, “said the Antioquia strategist at the service of Pereira.

This is how the captain lived the draw

Jhonny Vásquez, captain of the squad: “Very happy, every time they took out the ballots, thinking about Deportivo Pereira and also with the desire to fulfill it, which was to face Boca at La Bombonera, a huge emotion because we all know what they represent at a level international. The most beautiful thing was to see Matecaña rubbing shoulders with all those great teams, Flamengo, Racing, Boca, River, Fluminense”.

A prize for the loyal fans

“Those of us who love this club know from everything that has happened, everything that has been suffered and to see it already embodied there, it is something the truth, uff, beautiful, it is something very big because we worked on it and we obtained an achievement that was the prize bigger, to be there in the Libertadores”, added Jhonny Vásquez, who, although he has been champion several times in Colombia, will also play for the first time in the ‘Eternal Glory’.

The cup will be a challenge

Carlos Ramírez did not hide his joy and pride at all at being able to play this tournament with the team of his love and his city. “For me a challenge and surely for my teammates too, I think many will think that it is simply enjoying the participation and going unnoticed but no, in our minds is showing why we won the quota, why we were champions and I think it is a more than terrifying challenge for us, to be able to show our country that we can represent them in the best way”.

Eleven against eleven on the court

Faced with the favoritism of Boca Juniors and Colo Colo because they are already international champions, ‘Caliche’ adds: “Every day it is shown more and more that you don’t win a shirt or a name, this is simply for men and there are eleven against eleven, regardless of the city, of the country where it is played, inside we are the same”.