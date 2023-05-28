The European Central Bank faces the challenge of inflation and recession in its 25 years

The European Central Bank (ECB) celebrates its 25th anniversary on June 1, facing the challenge of fighting high inflation without triggering a recession in the euro zone economy.

In this sense, the euro zone must advance in the completion of the banking union and in the capital markets union to strengthen itself in crisis situations, such as the global financial crisis and the sovereign debt crisis, which did not destroy it, but which made it more resistant.

During the celebration of the twenty-fifth anniversary of the ECB, the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, gave a talk on the current challenges facing the institution.

Since 2014, the banking union has had sole supervision of banks by the ECB and a single resolution mechanism for failed banks, with the aim of minimizing the cost to taxpayers.

However, a common depositor protection system still needs to be approved. In April 2023, the European Commission (EC) presented a legislative proposal focused on small and medium-sized banks.

In addition, there is still work to be done on the capital markets union and on the fiscal sovereignty of the entire eurozone, as it currently only exists at the level of each Member State.

FIGHT AGAINST INFLATION

The president of the European Central Bank (ECB), Christine Lagarde, reaffirmed during the celebration of the organization’s 25th anniversary that her main priority is to get inflation back to the target level of 2%. Amid growing concerns about the sustained rise in prices in the eurozone, Lagarde stressed the importance of maintaining economic stability and controlling the inflation rate.

Alessandro Tentori, Director of Information at AXA IM in Italy and a member of the ECB’s bond market contact group, raised the possibility that the economy has entered a new regime, characterized by not only higher but also lower inflation. stiff compared to the past. This implies that conventional demand-focused tools might not be enough to effectively address the problem.

“It is uncertain whether a recession would be an adequate condition to cool inflation,” warned Tentori, highlighting the complexity of the current situation. This suggests that traditional approaches to control inflation may not be effective in the current context of the European economy.

25 YEARS OF THE EUROPEAN CENTRAL BANK

The European Central Bank (ECB) commemorates its twenty-fifth anniversary as responsible for safeguarding the euro, the official currency used by approximately 350 million citizens in twenty European countries. Founded on June 1, 1998, the ECB was created to prepare for the introduction of the euro, and has played a crucial role in maintaining the stability and integrity of the common currency ever since.

Last week, ECB President Christine Lagarde hosted a special event to mark this significant occasion. The event brought together the main European political leaders, as well as Lagarde’s predecessors, Mario Draghi and Jean-Claude Trichet. The meeting was an opportunity to reflect on the achievements of the euro in the last 25 years and to discuss the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead.

The ECB’s first president, Wim Duisenberg of the Netherlands, played a key role in the early years of the ECB, chairing it from June 1998 until the end of October 2003. Duisenberg passed away on July 31, 2005, leaving a lasting legacy in the ECB. history of the ECB and the successful implementation of the euro as a common currency.

During the celebration, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz expressed his confidence in the stability of the euro, calling it “irreversible” and anticipating that more countries will join the single currency in the future. Since its inception, the euro has been adopted by Belgium, Germany, Spain, France, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Austria, Portugal, and Finland. Greece subsequently joined on January 1, 2001.

The euro was initially introduced as a currency for electronic transactions in January 1999, followed by the physical introduction of banknotes and coins for cash payments in January 2002. Since then, various countries have joined the euro area at different times. . Slovenia became the 13th member on January 1, 2007, followed by Cyprus and Malta a year later. Slovakia joined on January 1, 2009, Estonia on January 1, 2011, Latvia on January 1, 2014, Lithuania on January 1, 2015, and Croatia recently joined on January 1, 2023.

THE MULTIPLE FINANCIAL CRISES

Over the course of its history, the European Central Bank (ECB) has witnessed multiple crises that have challenged the presidents who have been in charge. From traumatic events to economic downturns, each leader has faced unique challenges during their tenure.

The first president of the ECB, had to face the consequences of the attacks of September 11 and the crisis of the ‘dotcom’. However, Duisenberg demonstrated his ability to meet these challenges and maintain economic stability in the euro zone.

Jean-Claude Trichet was the next to assume the presidency of the ECB and had to deal with the global financial crisis and the sovereign debt crisis that affected several European countries. His successor, Mario Draghi, inherited this latest crisis and also had to face misgivings about the future of the euro zone. In addition, he faced a prolonged period of inflation that was too low, averaging 1.2%.

During his tenure, Draghi found it necessary to take bold steps to prevent the collapse of the euro zone. Greece, Portugal and Ireland were bailed out after investors charged exorbitant interest rates. Spain also received assistance for its financial system in exchange for carrying out reforms in its economy. These bailouts did not put an end to the tensions in the markets against the euro, but thanks to a speech in London in July 2012, in which Draghi made it clear that the ECB was prepared to do “whatever it takes”, it was possible to stop speculation and the differentials between the peripheral countries and those of the center were reduced.

Currently, Lagarde, who assumed the presidency of the ECB in November 2019, faced the coronavirus pandemic and the shutdown of the world economy, which generated great economic uncertainty. Furthermore, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has sparked geopolitical tensions and an energy crisis affecting the whole of Europe. To this is added a skyrocketing inflation, with an average of 4% for the economic bloc.