The European Commission should stop ignoring Tunisia’s abuses against migrants

Funding migration control risks perpetuating human rights violations

In a disastrous move for human rights, the European Union (EU) Commission announced on Friday that it would implement a controversial migration control deal reached in July, immediately releasing $67 million euros for Tunisia, despite the absence of specific human rights guarantees for migrants and asylum seekers, or any indication that the EU has assessed whether these funds would not make the EU complicit in abuses in this country.

The deal – about which the EU’s top diplomat, Germany’s foreign minister and others have expressed unease – promises Tunisia financial support for managing migration flows, among other areas, in In exchange, Tunisia will prevent boats carrying migrants and asylum seekers from leaving the country irregularly towards Europe.

This rush to disburse funds comes after a significant increase in the number of boats leaving Tunisia in recent weeks. It demonstrates once again the EU’s obsession with sealing its borders rather than saving lives, and allows partners like Tunisia not only to not be worried about the abuses they commit, but also to put pressure on the EU for more financial aid.

Part of this money – 42 million euros according to media reports – will go to the Tunisian coast guard and navy.

If rescues at sea are of vital importance, the EU above all wants the Tunisian coast guard to intercept and forcibly return boats leaving for the continent. Human Rights Watch and other organizations have, however, documented abuses committed by the coast guard during and after interceptions: beatings, theft of personal effects, abandoning people adrift or even dangerous maneuvers likely to capsize the boats. boats.

In Tunisia, black Africans have faced increased violence, arbitrary detentions and forced expulsions, exacerbated by racial hate speech by the Tunisian president in February. Just before European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen struck her deal with President Kais Saied, Tunisian security forces collectively illegally expelled more than 1,300 black African foreigners, including children, towards the border areas with Libya and Algeria. These people were deprived of water and food and suffered for days and weeks, before some were finally evacuated. But according to the Libyan authorities, at least 27 of them died at the border.

Two weeks ago, the EU Ombudsman asked the Commission whether it had carried out a human rights assessment of the measure and how it planned to monitor its implementation. She was ignored.

The EU should ensure that Tunisia respects fundamental human rights criteria, before sending a single euro cent to entities with demonstrably poor human rights records. If it fails to do so, the EU risks contributing to serious abuses and causing immense suffering.

