The European Parliament targets Morocco with a new resolution

Electronic Science – by Hassan Al-Yasmini The European Parliament is preparing to vote on a new resolution against Morocco, regarding what the Europeans call interference in internal affairs to the European Union after it was approved on June 1, within a number of countries included in this list by the European Parliament.

This step, which the European Parliament resorted to, seems strange in its form, as it appears that the union is Whoever exists according to this formula is in the position of the victim.

After the uproar of espionage, which appeared in the end to be just propaganda that does not know its goals, and after allegations of Morocco’s involvement And the State of Qatar is claiming to win over European parliamentarians. The European Parliament is preparing to take a decision against Morocco, while He calls it interference in the affairs of the European Union.

To the extent that this behavior appears defensive, it is in fact offensive and proactive, with the aim of extortion and justification for the European Union’s interventions Same in the internal affairs of a number of countries, including Morocco, which the Union issued against him during this year A report on freedom of the press in Morocco.

The claim of co-opting parliamentarians is aimed at silencing all European parliamentary voices that stand with Morocco. This is at a time when the European Parliament does not say anything about the sources of funding European parliamentarians and lawyers Those who visit Tindouf and go to the southern Moroccan provinces to advocate for secession and to interfere in Morocco’s affairs against its territorial integrity. .

These decisions seem strange at a time when European officials announce from time to time the depth of the strategic partnership Between Morocco and the Union, as these decisions show the pragmatic and extortionist nature of the Union with its partners To continue to reap the gains, and even to try to stop the progress of any country that they see as beginning to take its steps towards progress And independence in the decision, and this is what shows what Turkey has been and is being exposed to by the Union, and what it has become Morocco suffers. ‬

In an attempt to dissuade the European Parliament from its decision, the Moroccan Parliament moved in its two chambers

The Speakers of the House of Representatives and House of Councilors affirmed that the unique partnership between Morocco and the European Union “obliges both parties to work with respect And determination,” in response to a letter to the President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, in which she emphasized “a will A common concern is the keenness, whatever the circumstances, to continue the dialogue between the two legislative institutions for the interest The strategic partnership between Morocco and the European Union, which we are well aware of.

The Speakers of the House of Representatives and Councilors stressed, in the letter addressed to Ms. Mitsola, in response to her letter dated May 2, This unique partnership obliges both parties to work with respect and determination in order to develop relations between the two countries Political bodies in Morocco and the countries of the Union, through the institutions emanating from them – the Moroccan Parliament and the European Parliament – ».

Having noted that Morocco has been able, like the countries of the European Union, to develop a positive agenda and pioneering joint activities, Both at the bilateral level and through coordination in multilateral forums, the two heads of my chambers highlighted Parliament that the partnership between Morocco and the European Union is enriched by these achievements, adding that it is the responsibility of both parties to make every effort What they can to keep them.

He mentioned that the decision issued on January 19 and the developments that followed had a profound impact on the European Parliament’s image All the living forces of the Moroccan nation, stressing that «at a time when the Moroccan parliament believed that The message of the European Parliament is a potential opportunity for dialogue The Moroccan parliament was surprised by the unfair positions that were taken, including in Draft report on “Foreign interference in all democratic processes of the European Union, including disinformation.” ”, which I reported on May 15, 2023, the Special Committee on “Intervention, Disinformation and Promoting Integrity » (ING2) in the European Parliament.

The Speakers of the House of Representatives and Counselors added that «this bill will be presented to a vote in the next plenary session of the European Parliament Noting that, based on its investigative content and hostile recommendations, this project, in case Its adoption will impede any positive horizon between the parliamentary institutions between Morocco and the European Union.

And they recorded that “accordingly, we appeal to the sense of responsibility that your letter bears, and we invite you to activate your decision to appoint The European component of the Joint Parliamentary Committee, so that this committee – through its Moroccan and European co-chairs – Healing immediately and finding a positive way out quickly.”

And they highlighted that «if our partnership aims to overcome thorny issues, it is clear that Ma We notice it often, in statements and documents issued by the European Parliament regarding Morocco, it is beyond What is about the framework of constructive criticism, and falls explicitly within the unjust and unfounded attack. ‬‮ ‬

According to the parliamentary officials, “the necessary exchanges that advance dialogue between our two political bodies must be consistent With a relationship befitting the citizens you serve.”

And they considered that «the aspiration to inject a stronger dynamism into the relationship that unites our institutions, requires, today, engagement In a frank discussion on all issues of common interest, “emphasizing that it is absolutely necessary that Reports related to a partner country reflect reality and are based on the sound foundations provided by a truly balanced dialogue ».

To this end, the Speakers of the House of Representatives and Councilors added, “We are ready to discuss, with you, ways to be followed, as well as to receive the most positive signals in connection with the development of our cooperation ».

However, this message did not resonate with the European Parliament, which, according to media reports, is proceeding His quest, to add this decision to previous decisions aimed at blackmailing Morocco. ‬