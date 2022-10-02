ROME. The European right are looking to Rome. They are waiting to see the birth of Giorgia Meloni’s government, they dream of having Italy at their side in the battles to be waged in Brussels, to “change Europe”. A week after the clear affirmation of the Brothers of Italy in the elections, almost as if to baptize victory, the conference “Italian conservatism. Europe, freedom, identity “. An appointment that brings together the representatives of the main right-wing parties, from Hungary to Spain, from Sweden to Poland, up to Portugal.

The organization is organized by the Tatarella Foundation and Nazione Futura, that is the think tank and the reference association of the Italian right that triumphed on 25 September. The program is full of debates on the economy and foreign policy, with a space dedicated to the prospects of the future Meloni government. Representing Brothers of Italy is the co-president of the European Conservatories, Raffaele Fitto, while at the last one Guido Crosetto, founder of the party and advisor to Meloni, and the former minister Giulio Terzi di Sant’Agata do not appear, elected to the Senate in the ranks of FdI.

On the other hand, the pro-European line reaffirmed in the last two months by Meloni does not seem particularly appreciated among the participants in the conference. For example, according to Mattias Karlsson, former leader of the Swedish Democrats, fresh winners of the elections, “the majority of European citizens do not feel they are part of a community, they think that their country’s interests come first. And, if the people hear this, we must respect the people ». Then there is Jorge Buxadé Villalba, the deputy of Santiago Abascal, leader of Vox, the far-right Spanish party: he attacks the Europe of bureaucrats, “cosmopolitanism, which makes us spiritual nomads”, and “globalism, which away from nature and the family ».

And there is Balasz Orban, exponent and political director of Fidesz, the party of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who speaks of the “invasion of migrants, which leads to a substitution of peoples”, and criticizes a policy that does not close borders because “Use migrants to combat the demographic winter”. These are the tones and arguments, with Fitto by their side to listen. Perhaps it is just a coincidence that, on the second day of the conference, the Melonians, from Crosetto to Terzi, did not show up. Some friends, waiting to have the office of government from the President of the Republic, it is better not to frequent them.