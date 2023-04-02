The European Union called on the Yemeni parties, specifically the Houthi group, to reach a broad and long truce in the crisis in Yemen, today, Sunday.

The Union added: “We support the peace efforts led by the United Nations in Yemen and stress the need to extend the armistice,” noting that the Union confirms its unwavering support for peace efforts.

The Union called on the Houthis to engage constructively with the UN envoy to reach a broad and prolonged truce, noting that the truce would pave the way for a cease-fire and a comprehensive and inclusive peace process.

