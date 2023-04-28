Home » The European Union continues to support Morocco in ensuring the rights of migrant children in the world
The European Union continues to support Morocco in ensuring the rights of migrant children in the world

At a time when the flows of migrant children are increasing in the world, the European Union has affirmed its continued support to Morocco in managing the migration of this group, in order to provide them with protection and guarantee their rights.

This came in the words of the Ambassador of the Union in Morocco, Patricia Diary Cusack, in statements to journalists on the sidelines of a symposium organized by the Presidency of the Public Prosecution Office in partnership with the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), and with the support of the European Union, on the topic of “identifying and assessing the best interests of unaccompanied migrant children and developing solutions.” always in their best interest.”

“We are committed to continuing to work with Morocco and keeping up with its efforts to provide protection for migrant children,” said the European official, noting the work carried out by non-governmental organizations and associations that provide for migrant children in a number of Moroccan cities.

The number of migrant children in the world is estimated at more than 35 million, a number that the European Union ambassador to Morocco said is worrisome, especially as it is increasing year after year due to global conditions.

The spokeswoman stressed that immigration occupies an important place in the existing cooperation between the European Union and Morocco, stating that the Union supports the Moroccan authorities and civil society organizations that receive migrant children.

For her part, Amina Afroukhi, Head of the Specialized Public Prosecution Department, Legal and Judicial Professions, and Women and Child Protection, said that the issue of protecting the rights and freedoms of vulnerable groups, especially children, is of great importance, and one of the priorities that the Public Prosecution Office is working on.

Afrokhi added, in a statement to Hespress, that the Public Prosecution Office attaches great importance to the protection of unaccompanied migrant children who are in Morocco, in order to ensure a safe path for them in the Kingdom, and to ensure that their best interest is achieved, in implementation of constitutional requirements and international agreements ratified by Morocco.

