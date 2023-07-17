Home » The European Union is ready to lend Tunisia $1 billion in this case
News

The European Union is ready to lend Tunisia $1 billion in this case

by admin
The European Union is ready to lend Tunisia $1 billion in this case

An European Union official said on Monday the bloc could still lend Tunisia 900 million euros ($1 billion), but further talks would take place in the third quarter and that would depend on reaching an agreement with the International Monetary Fund.

Talks about a $1.9 billion International Monetary Fund loan for Tunisia have stalled since October after President Kais Saied rejected conditions including cutting subsidies and lowering the public sector wage bill.

“Massive aid is still on the table, but this needs to meet the conditions of the IMF,” said the EU official familiar with the negotiations.

“Tunisia says it may not need an agreement with the IMF, so we will see in the third quarter,” he added.

Tunisia is on the brink of a major debt crisis and is suffering from a shortage of basic commodities. Most of the debt is internal, but there are payments due later this year on foreign loans, and credit rating agencies have said Tunisia could default on its debt.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Sunday that the bloc would allocate 100 million euros ($112.36 million) to Tunisia as part of a “strategic partnership” deal to combat human trafficking and boost investment and trade.

See also  Moorings with Witchcraft: How to Undo Them?

You may also like

Şimşek met with his US counterpart Yellen at...

China’s Assertiveness Heightens Insecurity in the Pacific: New...

More than 20,000 IDs registered during a special...

SV Ried: Negotiations with a center forward are...

Football Tournament and Behavioral Change: AV2M launches the...

Wildfire Smoke from Canada Engulfs the United States,...

Several congressmen from the Green Alliance did not...

Trump is back – 17.07.2023

Lomé hosts high-level meeting on accelerating vaccinations after...

Two soldiers die in confrontation with FARC dissidents

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy