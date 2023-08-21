The European Union’s Concerns Over the Erosion of Autonomy and Freedoms in Hong Kong: A Focus on the National Security Law

The European Union (EU) has expressed concern about the erosion of Hong Kong’s autonomy and rights in its 2022 annual report. The report, released on August 18, focuses on the impact of the Hong Kong National Security Law on the rule of law, freedom of speech, assembly, media, and academic freedom in the region.

The report highlights major political events in Hong Kong in 2022, including the unchallenged appointment of Lee Kar-chao as chief executive, Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit, and restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the main focus remains on the National Security Law implemented by Beijing in July 2020. The passage of the law led to the arrest of hundreds of dissidents and the suppression of dissenting views in Hong Kong politics, as well as the limitation of diverse forms of expression in society.

The EU report also highlights the impact on foreign academics and media experts based in Hong Kong, citing visa denials, self-censorship, the closure of news organizations, and journalists facing sedition charges. It further notes that some educational institutions in Hong Kong have removed human rights content from their curricula.

In response to the EU’s annual report, the Hong Kong SAR government expressed strong opposition, stating that the report unreasonably attacked and slandered Hong Kong. It emphasized that Hong Kong is an inseparable part of China and enjoys a high degree of autonomy under the “one country, two systems” policy.

The spokesperson of the Office of the Special Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China in Hong Kong stated that since the implementation of the National Security Law, Hong Kong’s rule of law and business environment have improved, leading to a more stable and united society. The spokesperson criticized the EU report for ignoring basic facts and making irresponsible remarks about China‘s actions to safeguard national security.

Hong Kong activists have welcomed the EU report, calling on the EU to provide more assistance to Hong Kong fugitives based on its findings. They believe the report accurately points out the disintegration of the “one country, two systems” framework caused by the National Security Law.

Former Hong Kong District Councilor, Kwok Tsz Kin, also stressed the importance of international support for the Hong Kong diaspora. He highlighted the need for the EU’s actions to consider the situation of Hong Kong people living overseas.

Dr. Alicia Hennig, who has experience working in Chinese academia and business circles, warned that the CCP ideology is eroding Hong Kong, and multinational companies in the region may decide to leave eventually. She urged companies to conduct business ethics analysis and consider their impact on Hong Kong society.

The EU’s annual report serves as a reminder to the international community about the erosion of freedoms in Hong Kong. While it has faced challenges from the Chinese and Hong Kong governments, activists in Hong Kong have called on the EU to continue paying attention to the situation and provide further support to the people of Hong Kong.

