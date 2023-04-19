The EU’s planned restructuring obligation violates the principle of subsidiarity

According to the EU, buildings should at least achieve energy efficiency class E in the next seven years, and even energy efficiency class D by 2033.

Millions of people are wondering who should finance this. What about all the people who can’t afford it and don’t get enough help?

The AfD parliamentary group sees this as a violation of the principle of subsidiarity and fears the financial ruin of many citizens, be they homeowners or tenants.

The climate policy spokesman for the AfD parliamentary group in the German Bundestag, Karsten Hilse, said:

»According to the principle of subsidiarity, the EU Parliament does not have the right to decide on the obligation to remediate, since this task can also be performed by the national parliament. It has not been proven that the forces of the subordinate unit cannot cope with the task. Therefore, we in the AfD group feel obliged to request that the Committee on Climate Protection and Energy declare concerns about subsidiarity and proportionality in order to put an end to the EU’s activities as quickly as possible.

The compulsion to renovate, regardless of whether it was initiated by the EU or the federal government, must be stopped in order to relieve consumers, so as not to drive them further into ruin and ultimately dispossess them. The AfD parliamentary group calls for the lowering of the construction and renovation standards, which have long been exaggerated. Living in your own home must remain affordable and the opportunity, especially for young families, to build your own four walls. This creates social stability for the people and binds them to their home.«