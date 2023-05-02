The EVA Fair arrives at the 93 park this Friday

The EVA Fair celebrates its seventh year with a spring edition that will bring together more than 415 Colombian brands, an event that will be full of flowers, magic and inspired by “Wonderland”.

keeping his social pillar, this edition will support the Abraza un Sueño foundation, work they have been doing since 2021, and Emprendelú, a foundation created by the artist Fanny Lu.

“EVA Edición Primavera” awaits 250,000 visitors in its fair circuit of more than 4,000 m2 of exhibition space, which includes the shopping boulevard of Parque de la 93 and the pavilion on the corner of Carrera 13 and Calle 94. Twill enter bands, performances y speakers in its traditional Talk & Music setting.

The fair will bring together hundreds of national entrepreneurships and talents, with more than 415 brands in one place. This twenty-sixth edition will take place from May 4 to 7 and 11 to 14, and is expected to attract more than 250,000 visitors.

commercial showcase

It should be noted that this meeting has positioned itself as one of the most successful commercial showcases in Colombia, focusing on supporting ventures with innovative business initiatives and offering a promotional environment for local talents. Its “Spring Edition” will have more than 8,000 m2 of exhibition, in a fair circuit where artists such as the Brazilian group Choro Tabogo, Real Charanga, DJ French Toasts, Kenji Ota, Glostora Tango, Internal Affairs, among others, will perform. As well as the gastronomy area, where visitors can enjoy and purchase hundreds of innovative and delicious foods and gastronomic products.

“We strive to be a space in which we work with respect, admiration and the illusion of co-creating a unique platform for strengthening entrepreneurship in the country. Edition after edition we seek to give our brands a unique and conducive space for networking, the positioning and visibility of their businesses and achieve their business goals. This will be a magical opportunity, inspired by spring and the concept of EVA in Wonderland”, commented Ana María Gómez, founder and executive director of the fair.

EVA will offer a wide variety of options for all tastes and will be the opportunity to find the ideal gift for mom and discover thousands of products in the categories fashion, jewelry, home, well-being and personal care, children, pets, gastronomy, among others, and support local entrepreneurship.

This edition has the participation of renowned brands and ventures, such as Yaquut, Mijal Gleiser, Kelly Bello, Oh Hello Miu by Viviana Grondona, Guash by María Clara Rodríguez, El Garaje by Mile by Milena López, Yidios Hakim, Sofia Llanos, The Nylon Club, Zierra Leone, Breathe, KUPA, among others.

“For me, EVA is the most complete fair in Colombia, I have participated in all the editions. In addition to having a beautiful and original setting, it is located in one of the most important points of the city. In it, I have not only positioned my brand even more, but I have been able to sell to people from different parts of the world and even connect with stores in other countries where I currently sell”, said Mijal Gleiser, entrepreneur and exhibitor.

The event has the support of several allies, who share the mission of supporting emerging brands and female entrepreneurship, such as Positiva, La Roche Posay, O Boticario, Nosotras, Redeban, Bold, Bancolombia, Coca-Cola, Servientrega, Hindú, Castellano, Totto and the Bogota Chamber of Commerce. These will offer multiple benefits for brands, activations and experiences for visitors.