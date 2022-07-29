Home News The evening stop works, the water supplies are becoming stable again
Yesterday in Alpago and Tambre the supply was stable and constant. The president of Bim Gsp, Sommavilla: “Let’s avoid wasting water”

BELLUNO. Although the critical drought conditions remain, the nocturnal maneuvers that Bim Gsp is carrying out in various areas of the province of Belluno in serious water emergency are beginning to give the first positive results.

Ad Alpago (Puos and Farra) ea tambourine (Lavina, Soralavina and Borsoi), yesterday, the water supply to users was stable and regular. Beneficial was the rationing implemented from Tuesday in Villanova from 10 pm to 6 am. A maneuver that, combined with other localized actions implemented by Bim Gsp, allowed the tanks to recharge and consequently ensure stability in the supply to the connected users: the restrictions will remain in the coming days.

In the meantime, supplies continue with the tankers of Gsp and the firefighters in the storage tanks of Buscole, Piai, Pianture (also in the municipality of Alpago) and of the tanks of Quantin and Mareschiata di Bridge in the Alps. The toilets and showers at the sports fields of Pieve d’Alpago remain open from 12 to 15 and from 19 to 23.

The maneuvers also proceed in parallel between 10 pm and 6 am Belluno, precisely on the Nevegal, in Fiammoi and in the Internati and Deportati streets, La Vignetta, Brigata Marche, San Lorenzo, De Min, Piazzale Stazione and Galleria Caffi, to ensure daily supply in Cavarzano, Baldenich, Cusighe, Nogarè and Sala; to Bridge in the Alps, in the areas of Casan, Paiane, Soccher, Lizzona, Losego and Vena d’Oro; to Borgo Valbelluna it’s at Feltre.

Criticalities remain a Fonzasoin the upper part of the Municipality, e to the portin the localities of Giaon, Navasa, La Cal, Canalet, Praloran, Mane, Sampoi and via Roma est.

«The maneuvers implemented so far», explains Attilio Sommavilla, president of Bim Gsp, «are giving good results and allow us to keep the daily supply stable for most of the users. The situation, it should not be forgotten, is not the best in the absence of stable and prolonged rainfall. Therefore, it is not excluded that night rationing will be extended to other areas of the Belluno area. We therefore renew the invitation to all the population to use water sparingly, limiting as much as possible the withdrawals to food and sanitation uses only ”, concludes Sommavilla. “We will continue, for our part, to do our utmost to contain the inconvenience and bring as much water to the network as possible”.

