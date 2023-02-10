On Wednesday afternoon the alarms went off for the inhabitants of the Juanchito neighborhood of Dosquebradas, because yesterday at 6:00 in the morning the inspector would arrive to carry out the eviction that had been avoided on several occasions. What remains of Juanchito is located on land (called invasion) and of which the owners claimed to have possession through land purchases from possessors.

It is said that what remains, because a judge provisionally suspended the procedure while a Guardianship Action is resolved. There were 17 houses, but more than 34 families lived there, due to that custom of receiving the family member who comes to ‘The region of opportunities’, in search of a future.

Smoke, tears and rage

Yesterday the arrival to Juanchito was restricted long before by a traffic guard. The neighbors across the street, who are the inhabitants of Campestre B, crowded the platform, the only thing that could be done was to look helplessly at the action of the backhoe that was throwing down guaduas and zinc from the lechonería, the first construction and which generated employment for more than 10 families.

Already when entering the uncovered road (Avenida La Esperanza) between the wetland and the houses, the soot, the pieces of glass and other materials told how the incursion of the authorities and the supply of the residents had been hours before. Goods, plants and animals were kept safe in what was being cleared, waiting to be loaded into one of the trucks arranged by the mayor’s office and whose destination was uncertain.

A woman was fighting with the driver of the yellow machine, a grandmother was crying sitting next to her belongings that had been left in plain sight, a worker from the mayor’s office was trying to save one or the other kills before the claw fell on him and she put them in the cart that a mature woman was driving without knowing where. Meanwhile, a fifteen-year-old girl was crying at the door of the house in front of the policeman and told him: “I’ve always lived here, I don’t know anything else.”

guardianship of discord

It is obvious that the owners did not do things correctly when they handed over money for the land to a third party, but it is also true that more than 20 years in one place, having houses made of material, paying public services and even property taxes, for the space they It is supposed to be private, but at the same time it belongs to the State, if it is determined as a protected zone, it does not make any sense. Will they return the property tax money?

On Wednesday, February 8, at the end of the afternoon, it was learned that the Guardianship Action filed by the members of the settlement against the Second Police Inspectorate and others, since December 2022, was declared inadmissible. However, in it three days were granted for a challenge after the notification, “without prejudice to its immediate compliance” and since there are several interpretations of this, if you want to be the devil’s advocate.

Apparently Dosquebradas is the company of a few, such as the inspector and the officials of the mayor’s office, because in the aforementioned Guardianship, in the part that corresponds to the voice of the defendant, he defines himself as a defender and guarantor of the Rights enshrined in the Political Constitution, in the sense of being promoters of first generation Rights, without remembering that these also include the right to life and non-inhuman treatment. What would have happened if in yesterday’s proceedings the old woman who was crying, heart attack and die as a result?

And if, as follows, it is also a guarantor of due process, why should they suspend the eviction then? What annoyed those affected even more is that the delegates of entities and institutions such as the Ombudsman’s Office, the Ombudsman’s Office, the ICBF, the Family Commissioner and even the Victims Unit (most residents are displaced) had such a role passive and only attended as observers.

‘The protective zone’

This mess began with what the authorities called ‘Illegal occupation of a protected area’. The legal dispute began in 2021, when the invasion of the forest protection zone on the southern shore of the Dosquebradas ravine was denounced, as established in Agreement June 028, 2011 of Carder.

Just two years ago, did you realize that those who had been there for more than 20 years were in a protected area? What enervates the senses even more is discovering that the press has been treated like a fool, when during the investigation for the note that was published about the wetland, both the construction company and Carder expressed that the wildlife was safe before the canalization works and that the upper Cañabrava would not be affected, because it was not contemplated within the environmental license.

Finding that devastated wetland yesterday, even if it was a private property, leaves you speechless. A part of the note of January 11 says: “The community turned on the alert signs (…) they assure that the wetland is made up of two bodies of water, that the level of the same when they have entered reaches their knees and that What they will gradually achieve with these works is to completely dry up the natural habitat of the wild ecosystem of this area, made up of little foxes, guatines, iguanas, turtles, and barranquillos, among others. They make this affirmation because the species that little by little lose their home arrive at their properties”.

In that same article, this was Carder’s pronouncement: “The 24/7 Environmental Patrol makes a technical visit to the Los Bohíos property, jurisdiction of Dosquebradas, found overflow water management work and delivery structure, which has a Resolution N°2839 of 2022. The eradication of Cañabrava is evidenced for the adequacy of the work. The Carder, acting accordingly, proceeds to immediately suspend all types of forest exploitation until they have the environmental permits.

Cipher

Approximately 65,000 square meters is the total area of ​​the property in dispute and the portion of land in which the settlement is located does not exceed 10,000.

Given

The Dosquebradas mayor’s office guaranteed the sum of $500,000, as assistance for the lease for three months.