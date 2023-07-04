The evolving economy of the countryside

This is how the panela sector in the department of Huila has been called, on which more than six thousand families depend, and for which the Government announced an important investment for the development of productive projects in favor of the improvement of said units in seven municipalities.

By: Gloria Camargo

Seven municipalities of Huila will be the new beneficiaries within the framework of the project to strengthen the panela sector, informed Luis Carlos Becerra, Technical Secretary of the panela cane chain of the Departmental Secretariat of Agriculture.

The official indicated that “since the beginning of the validity of the Development Plan, very clear goals have been established for this sector that is so important for the economy of Huila. Within this strategy, we have been working with the inclusion of productive projects in the improvement of these units”, he indicated.

At the time, he explained that for this reason, “a very good number of these initiatives have been intervened at the departmental level. The last project that is coming for execution is an initiative of around 1,600 million pesos, where we are going to benefit a number greater than 200 families”.

This new initiative will carry out an intervention in seven municipalities: Isnos, San Agustín, Oporapa, Gigante, Palermo, Santa María and Neiva, “where a process of technological conversion will be included.

Bearing in mind that the department already has some units, which were strengthened for productive, environmental, economic and social improvement, in this case the implements, all the equipment that we are going to deliver are part of this reconversion issue, which It will be very useful for the panelero sector, especially for all these families that are going to provide a service to the community,” Becerra pointed out.

The teams

According to the Secretary, within the framework of this project, the delivery of equipment will be carried out on loan for the development of the activity, however he clarifies that these productive units will be installed by the project beneficiaries themselves, who will carry out all the installation and complement of the project, added that this in order for them to locate them according to the needs according to the territories.

“We are going to manage everything under the framework of the norm. It must be remembered that we work with 0779 of 2016, which is the resolution that gives us the entire work route for the panela sector in terms of production.

In this case, we have the idea of ​​linking each of these production units of these 14 panela establishments with 304 steel implements, which is guaranteed for food processes,” he said.

With regard to the heating, this will be in steel with “a very good technology and a very good technological reconversion, and that gives very important results in terms of thermal efficiency.

The goal is that with this support, paneleros begin to explore new markets for panela.

In addition to this, we are going to deliver tanks for storage, washing, pre-filters for the guarapos, filters for the honey and also a very important component that is the whole subject of the implements for the molding room”.

He precisely highlighted the importance of this issue, as he reiterated that it seeks to “guarantee quality, in addition to this, it will also be accompanied by extraction equipment of a very good quality.”

This work will allow the producers, according to the Secretary, to have a greater extraction and greater profitability in the process, a task that will also be accompanied by the motor teams, which will also allow them to have efficient mills .

project needs

The official also highlighted that a study had previously been carried out on the need for this project after reviewing with the producers the need for production.

And he added that “in the municipalities of southern Huila, which are the largest producers, we have equipment that guarantees production of 130 kg per hour, which are high productions for that need”, and explained that “for the municipalities that have a trajectory that is increasing because the idea is that we can deliver the equipment that can be around 80 to 90 kilos per hour of panela, with which we would be guaranteeing a very good production and a good start in this productive proposal that is for the department of Huila.

These productive units are also profiled to organic seals, also allowing greater productivity.

departmental yields

Those who directly benefit from this type of initiative are the paneleros themselves, but above all the community establishments where many families benefit. “In other words, if we review it, from a community establishment it is generating around eight direct jobs even in one day of production.”

But in addition to this, in addition to them, there are the jobs that are being generated in the sugarcane outbreak, also added to the jobs that are generated in the productive chain and in regards to the issue of marketing to the final consumer.

“In other words, if we take that in terms of yields at the departmental level, in Huila they could be around more than 2,000 annual wages, that is, it is an evolving economy, an economy where practically the sector allows producers to have a production constant”, which reiterates that it could occur every eight or every 15 days.

Adding that it is precisely for this reason that the economy can be maintained, since the cane has a seasonality of 18 to 23 months, but the thinnings and the cuts allow the producers to have constant production, and in addition to this, the issue can also be guaranteed. of wages appropriate to the region.

“This position, what it seeks is to bet on it in terms of quality, performance terms, social terms, in the general issue of employment as production trends are perfected, but also making it possible to guarantee the supply of this food that is so important in Colombian homes”, he pointed out.

field production

As the Diario del Huila was able to identify, more than 6,000 producer families have been identified in the department, which could double the number of benefited people who belong to this union.

Likewise, a number greater than 1,300 panelero establishments have been characterized. “El Huila, according to the data provided by Fedepanela, also reveals that the department has an annual volume production of more than 60,000 tons.

“That is the data that we have in the statistical yearbook of the Government, where the department has an area greater than 14,000 hectares. The following must be taken into account, as part of the Departmental Government, we have also been setting some very interesting goals, especially for the differentiated markets, in this case the organic panelas that were coming to the international market.

The cane has a seasonality of 18 to 23 months, but thinnings and cuts allow producers to have constant production.

This will also help these producers, these productive units to also qualify for organic labels, also allowing greater productivity and competitiveness in the department of Huila, in terms of volumes of special panelas or Premium panelas, which can reach markets international.

That is the goal that we are designing for ourselves as part of the department of Huila to get producers to start exploring new markets, which will allow them to have greater efficiency in productive but also economic terms,” ​​he concluded.

