Home » The ex is persecuted despite a ban on approaching, reported – Sardinia
News

The ex is persecuted despite a ban on approaching, reported – Sardinia

by admin
The ex is persecuted despite a ban on approaching, reported – Sardinia

Carabinieri, a 33-year-old from Selargius in trouble

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – CAGLIARI, APRIL 19 – Despite being forbidden to approach, he followed his ex-girlfriend for several days and attempted to contact her by telephone. A 33-year-old from Selargius has been reported by the carabinieri for violating the provision prohibiting approaching places frequented by the offended person and for persecutory acts.

Numerous prohibitions were already in place against the man, but he violated them and the carabinieri discovered him and reported him again. Now more severe measures could be taken for the 33-year-old. (HANDLE).

news-copy”>breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA


Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy