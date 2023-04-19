The ex is persecuted despite a ban on approaching, reported – Sardinia

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – CAGLIARI, APRIL 19 – Despite being forbidden to approach, he followed his ex-girlfriend for several days and attempted to contact her by telephone. A 33-year-old from Selargius has been reported by the carabinieri for violating the provision prohibiting approaching places frequented by the offended person and for persecutory acts.



Numerous prohibitions were already in place against the man, but he violated them and the carabinieri discovered him and reported him again. Now more severe measures could be taken for the 33-year-old. (HANDLE).

