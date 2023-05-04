The Executive Committee of the Istiqlal Party expresses its pride in His Majesty’s approval of the Amazigh New Year as a national holiday

The Executive Committee of the Istiqlal Party expressed its pride in the royal decision represented by His Majesty King Mohammed VI, may God protect him, to approve the Amazigh New Year as an official national holiday to be paid for it, similar to the Muharram Fatih of the Hijri year and the Gregorian New Year.

In a communiqué, the Executive Committee stated that the Royal Decree is a basic building block in the path of consolidating Moroccan humanism and a unified national identity, where its various components and its many tributaries are fused, and the elements of its unique cultural model are valued, considering that Amazigh is a common asset for all Moroccans. She emphasized that the royal high decision is a strong signal in embodying the spirit and requirements of the constitution, and in responding to the aspirations of political forces and societal actors in this field.

In its communiqué, the aforementioned committee praised the important gains that have been achieved in our country in the context of accelerating the pace of activating the official character of the Amazigh language in recent years, and highlighting the national cultural specificities in its various expressions and colors in a way that enhances national unity within the framework of the unifying constants of the nation, recalling, in this, the path of consolidating the Amazigh component in our country. Which started with the historical royal speech in Ajdir, passing through the creation of the Royal Institute of Amazigh Culture, the constitutionalization of Amazigh as an official language alongside the Arabic language, and the issuance of the regulatory law related to defining the stages of activating the official character of the Amazigh language and the modalities of its integration in the field of education and in the priority areas of public life, and the regulatory law The National Council for Languages ​​and Culture.