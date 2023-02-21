“Exhibition and performance week of fine repertoires in the three provinces of Hunan, Hubei and Jiangxi” opens

The Three Provinces Gather in Changsha

Changsha Evening News, February 20th (all-media reporter Yin Wei and intern Tang Xuanyi) On the evening of the 20th, the “Exhibition and Performance Week of the Three Provinces of Hunan, Hubei and Jiangxi” opened at the Hunan Opera Performance Center. The event is co-sponsored by the Departments of Culture and Tourism of the three provinces.

The content of this performance includes three classic plays of Hunan Flower Drum Opera “The True Story of Master”, Hubei Flower Drum Opera “Shuangyu Chan”, and Jiangxi Tea Picking Opera “One Man’s Long March”. The cast is even stronger, including Yang Jun, Zeng Ju, Cai Jianting, Luo Tao and other winners of the Wenhua Award and Plum Blossom Award, as well as outstanding young actors such as Zhu Guibing, a leading talent in national opera performances, and Huang Juanjuan, an outstanding expert from the Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

Outstanding literary troupes from the three provinces gathered in Star City, and “The True Story of Master” by the Hunan Huagu Opera Protection and Inheritance Center was used as the opening repertoire, presenting a wonderful feast of Hunan opera to the audience. The play is a work that innovates classic plots and incorporates modern art elements. It was selected for the 2022 National Art Fund Funding Project and won the “Five One Project” Award for the 15th Hunan Provincial Spiritual Civilization Construction.

The Hubei Flower Drum Opera “Shuangyu Chan” will be staged on February 24. As a traditional repertoire of “Old Trees Sprout New Sprouts”, the play radiates the brilliance of the times, is fashionable and beautiful. The Jiangxi tea-picking opera “One Man’s Long March” will meet the audience on the evening of February 27. The play uses actions to interpret “one promise, one promise”, and uses life to practice ideals and beliefs, radiating the youth of the times.

Source Changsha Evening News