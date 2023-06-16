The exhibition builds a bridge to expand the circle of friends. The 32nd Harbin Fair is full of international fans

Gather guests and friends from all over the world, and write a new chapter of cooperation. On the 15th, the 32nd Harbin International Economic and Trade Fair was held. With the theme of “Building a new high-level open platform and sharing new opportunities for high-quality development”, this year’s Harbin Fair has attracted more than 1,400 companies from 38 countries and regions and 21 domestic provinces and municipalities, with new projects , new technologies, new products, and new formats gather in Harbin, where a two-way rush of “exhibition” and “city” is staged here.

Full of international standards, the exhibition builds a bridge to expand the circle of friends. Korean cosmetics, Russian candies, Japanese small appliances, Pakistani knitwear, Thai snacks, French red wine, Vietnamese coffee… Walking into the Hong Kong, Macao, Taiwan and international exhibition area in Hall A of the Harbin Fair Exhibition Hall, it is full of The international scale once again showed the world the attractiveness of Harbin Fair as an international exhibition.

“Belarus is located in the center of Europe and is one of the largest milk powder producing countries. China has a huge dairy product consumption market. With the advancement of the country’s ‘Belt and Road’ construction, we also hope that more and more products will enter the Chinese market. “Introduced by Li Yongxiu, the brand authorized distributor of the Belarus Pavilion.

“This is the first time for us to participate in the Harbin Fair, and we felt the enthusiasm of Harbin on the first day. This time we come to the Harbin Fair and hope to recruit the general agent of the company’s products in Heilongjiang.” Wu Zewen, director of the food marketing department in Clare Valley, Australia, said, The company currently mainly operates Australian oatmeal, chocolate and other products on behalf of others. Not only engaged in import trade, but also plans to sell Chinese agricultural products to Australia to open up trade channels between the two countries. “At this exhibition, we are not only exhibitors, but also buyers. If there are suitable products in other exhibition halls, we will also attract them.” Wu Zewen said.

The flavor is unique, sour and pure. There was a lot of people in front of the booth of Cuihua Group. The staff set up a big pot to cook sauerkraut dumplings. While tasting the delicious food, the merchants also felt the strong local culture. “The effect of participating in the exhibition was particularly good. In the morning, we reached cooperation intentions with merchants from South Korea, Henan, and Sichuan. We will go to the company to discuss in detail tomorrow and the day after tomorrow, and let them have a look at our modern factory.” Sales Director of Cuihua Group Sun Na said. (Reporter Sun Siqi)

(Editors in charge: Yu Yang, Li Zhongshuang)

Share for more people to see