(ANSA) – CAPANNORI (LUCCA), 03 MAR – The Ancient Camellias Exhibition of Lucca is back: for three weekends, from 11 to 26 March, in Pieve and Sant’Andrea di Compito, in the municipality of Capannori, it will be possible to complete experience with flowering plants, guided tours, food, music and entertainment.



In the year of the bicentenary of the Municipality of Capannori, the event also hosts the world pre-congress of the International Camellia Society: it will bring around one hundred cameliophile enthusiasts from all over the world to the Compitese area.



Now in its XXXIV edition, organized by the Compitese cultural center in collaboration with the Municipality of Capannori and the support of the Cassa di Risparmio di Lucca Foundation, the event will have over 100 events on the calendar.



The camellia is one of the most representative symbols of the territory. The Camellietum Compitese of Pieve and Sant’Andrea di Compito, in addition to attracting thousands of visitors every year, is today the largest and most important camellia garden in Europe: over 4 hectares of extension there are more than a thousand different cultivars and about 2 thousand plants. Also for this reason, the International Camellia Society has included it among the ‘Gardens of excellence’ all over the world.



On the occasion of the exhibition, in addition to visits to the cameliet, also guided, there will be jazz concerts, organ playing, food stands, shows and entertainment for children, treasure hunts, photography and painting exhibitions, workshops (from paper Japanese to social ones on reuse and recycling), painting ex tempore for adults and children, historical re-enactments with the medieval procession, social promotion initiatives and, of course, the eagerly awaited Japanese tea ceremony.



Information and program can be consulted on the camelielucchesia.it website.


