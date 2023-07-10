The exhibition “Right body, wrong body?” tells new stories about familiar things

Photos: Andra Kirna

In the Estonian National Museum (ERM) in Tartu, the exhibition “Right body, wrong body?” is open until next year, which offers an exciting exploration of the Estonian body and thinking about the body.

According to Kristel Rattus, the head curator of the exhibition, the research-based ERM exhibition “Right body, wrong body?”, which talks about the human body in culture and history, was not prepared only by the museum’s own researchers, but outside researchers were asked to join the team. The exhibition was designed by Ivar Põllu. “He was able to give the exhibition a rather light form. “Right Body, Wrong Body?” is not a visually heavy or very serious exhibition. Its exterior is a bit playful,” said Rattus.

