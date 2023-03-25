Felix Räuber remembers: “We sat on the plane on the return flight and were completely uprooted and asked ourselves why do we have to travel so far when we don’t even know what it looks like and sounds like on our doorstep.” That’s why the two friends wanted to make more of it and went on tour again: this time with the specific goal of discovering their homeland of Saxony acoustically.

How does nature sound? How does faith sound?

The creative head of the project, Marc Oliver Rühle, describes the idea as follows: “With nature, the primal home of all of us, as the starting point – then it became clear that something had to come after that, where nature meets civilization in the most brutal way, that was very clear Lusatia. And then one thing led to another: we met the Sorbs, so we asked ourselves what does faith sound like? And everywhere we met people, stories.”

listen to people

This going off, getting to know people and their habits and then documenting them, also fascinated Kathi Loch, the director of the Museum für Sächsische Volkskunst. She was incredibly impressed by this idea: “In the exhibition we are concentrating on individual protagonists, on those who might not otherwise be in the limelight.”

For example, an elderly lady can be heard singing songs from her native Silesia for the project. Or a worker from Hoyerswerda who grew up with the opencast mine – and also knew the singer-songwriter Gerhard Gundermann personally. Incidentally, Felix Räuber did not find a clear answer: for him the "sound of home" – like the installation in the museum – is very complex.

information about the exhibition

“How does home sound?”

Museum for Saxon Folk Art in Dresden

March 25 to October 22, 2023 Address:

Jägerhof

Koepckestrasse 1

01097 Dresden Opening hours:

Tuesday to Sunday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday closed

Good Friday, Easter Sunday and Easter Monday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m Entry:

5 euros, reduced 4 euros

Children up to 17 years free