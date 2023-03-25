Home News The exhibition “What does home sound like?” in Dresden makes Saxony audible
News

The exhibition “What does home sound like?” in Dresden makes Saxony audible

by admin
The exhibition “What does home sound like?” in Dresden makes Saxony audible

Felix Räuber remembers: “We sat on the plane on the return flight and were completely uprooted and asked ourselves why do we have to travel so far when we don’t even know what it looks like and sounds like on our doorstep.” That’s why the two friends wanted to make more of it and went on tour again: this time with the specific goal of discovering their homeland of Saxony acoustically.

How does nature sound? How does faith sound?

The creative head of the project, Marc Oliver Rühle, describes the idea as follows: “With nature, the primal home of all of us, as the starting point – then it became clear that something had to come after that, where nature meets civilization in the most brutal way, that was very clear Lusatia. And then one thing led to another: we met the Sorbs, so we asked ourselves what does faith sound like? And everywhere we met people, stories.”

listen to people

This going off, getting to know people and their habits and then documenting them, also fascinated Kathi Loch, the director of the Museum für Sächsische Volkskunst. She was incredibly impressed by this idea: “In the exhibition we are concentrating on individual protagonists, on those who might not otherwise be in the limelight.”

For example, an elderly lady can be heard singing songs from her native Silesia for the project. Or a worker from Hoyerswerda who grew up with the opencast mine – and also knew the singer-songwriter Gerhard Gundermann personally. Incidentally, Felix Räuber did not find a clear answer: for him the “sound of home” – like the installation in the museum – is very complex.

See also  The northman, signs for Valhalla - Piero Zardo

information about the exhibition
“How does home sound?”
Museum for Saxon Folk Art in Dresden
March 25 to October 22, 2023

Address:
Jägerhof
Koepckestrasse 1
01097 Dresden

Opening hours:
Tuesday to Sunday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday closed
Good Friday, Easter Sunday and Easter Monday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m

Entry:
5 euros, reduced 4 euros
Children up to 17 years free

Editorial processing: Mandy Schalast-Peitz

You may also like

Venezuela: Billions lost in the oil sector due...

The last phase of ‘Frontera Norte’ arrives, financed...

CTI official killed alleged thief

These routes in the region are affected

Climate changes in Loja are harmful to health...

Kaleidoscope

Chart gallery – top / flop shares weekly...

Ministerial reshuffle: Sama Lukonde II already in the...

Demobilized from the AUC was shot dead in...

Vacancies on the Landstrasse: Linz is in a...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy