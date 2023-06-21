The exhumation process advances in the Cemetery of the Poor

After the sanction filed by the Special Jurisdiction for Peace, JEP, to the mayor of Aguachica, Robinson Antonio Manosalva Saldaña, of five days of arrest, for non-compliance with the order for the transfer and protection of bodies recovered in the San Martín Cemetery or the Poor thing, the exhumation process advances, guaranteeing the due protocol of the judicial measure.

The Aguachica Mayor’s Office began the process on June 16 and ends tomorrow. They have had the support of the Municipal Legal Office, the Municipal Government Secretariat and the Coordination of the Municipal Victim Assistance Point, through assistance in legal advice and psychological care.

Similarly, the Investigation and Prosecution group of the Special Jurisdiction for Peace (JEP), the Office of the Attorney General of the Nation, the National Police and the National Army participate.

On the first technical and logistical day of exhumation, the professional team in charge of the forensic identification process located and extracted six skeletal remains from the area; which are under the respective judicial custody protocol.

The skeletal remains will be transferred to the ossuaries of the Central Cemetery of the municipality of Aguachica, according to Javier Fuentes, coordinator of the Municipal Victim Assistance Point.

The official stated that this process is responding to the victims of the armed conflict, with this the wounds are sealed to these people who have always sought truth and justice. The municipal administration is being the guarantor of this process that is advancing smoothly.

Related