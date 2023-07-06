Home » The Expansion of State Level Child Tax Credit: What You Need to Know
The Expansion of State Level Child Tax Credit: What You Need to Know

The Expansion of State Level Child Tax Credit: What You Need to Know

Title: US States Implement Their Own Child Tax Credit as Federal Extension Expires

In the United States, the federal-level extension of the Child Tax Credit (CTC) has come to an end, leaving millions of families uncertain about their financial future. The measure, which had been enacted in response to the economic impacts of COVID-19, allowed for expanded eligibility and increased amounts. Thanks to this initiative, approximately 2.9 million people were lifted out of poverty in the country.

However, in light of the expiration of the federal measure, some states have taken matters into their own hands by introducing their own child tax credit programs. These state-level initiatives aim to continue providing support to struggling families, potentially softening the blow caused by the discontinuation of the federal assistance. Some states, such as Minnesota and New York, have already implemented their own CTC programs.

Minnesota, being the frontrunner, offers the highest amount for each qualifying child among all North American states. Families in Minnesota can claim up to $1,750.00 USD for each dependent child. Moreover, the state allows for advance payments, ensuring that families receive the financial aid before filing their tax returns.

Meanwhile, New York has expanded its CTC program to include children aged 4 to 17 years, as opposed to the previous limitation that excluded children under the age of four. Each qualifying child now receives $100.00 USD or 33% of the federal CTC, potentially amounting to a maximum of $2,000.00 USD per child.

Colorado is also among the states introducing their own Child Tax Credit alternative. Starting from January 2024, eligible families in Colorado can expect to receive a maximum of $1,200.00 USD for each dependent child. However, they will need to wait until 2025 to see the funds in their hands.

In California, individuals earning from $1.00 USD up to $30,000.00 USD can apply for the Child Tax Credit. Each qualifying child is eligible to receive up to $1,083.00 USD, but it is necessary to submit a tax return to access this financial aid.

As the federal-level extension of the Child Tax Credit comes to an end, these state-level initiatives offer a glimmer of hope for families struggling to make ends meet. While the federal assistance may no longer be available, states such as Minnesota, New York, Colorado, and California are stepping up to provide their own support systems. These efforts aim to alleviate the financial burden faced by families and ensure that children receive the necessary support for their well-being and development.

It remains to be seen whether other states will follow suit and introduce their own Child Tax Credit programs. As families navigate the aftermath of the pandemic and attempt to regain their financial stability, the availability of state-level CTC programs could play a crucial role in their recovery.

