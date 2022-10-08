The expensive energy also affects the mountain sector, with increases affecting prices and tariffs throughout the sector and causing the costs of the classic “white week” to skyrocket. This was reported by Assoutenti, who compared the rates charged last year by the main Italian ski resorts with those in force for the next ski season.

Only for the ski pass, who will choose the Dolomites going to one of the locations in the largest area of ​​Italy (Dolomiti Superski) will have to take into account a cost for the day ticket equal to 74 euros in high season, against 67 euros last year, with an increase in the rate of +10, 4% – analyzes Assoutenti – The season pass instead goes from 870 euros a year ago to 890 euros (if purchased until 24 December; after Christmas 950 euros against 930 euros in 2021). It is worse in Lombardy: a Bormio the daily price of the ski pass in high season rises from € 46 to € 52, with an increase of + 13%, the seasonal price from € 775 to € 825 (+ 6.4%). TO Livigno the cost goes from 52 to 55 euros for the one-day ski pass (+ 5.8%), from 787 euros to 825 euros (+ 4.8%) for the season ticket. Those who choose Valle d’Aosta must take into account an increase in the daily ski pass of + 8.9% a Courmayeur (from 56 to 61 euros) and + 7.5% a Cervinia (from 53 to 57 euros).

Assoutenti then verified how much it will cost to stay a week in a hotel in the main Italian ski resorts, during the high season. Those who book 7 nights today a cortina d’Ampezzo in a double room using the most popular online platforms, spends from a minimum of approximately € 2,200 to a maximum of € 14,170; from 1,600 euros to 6,800 euros a Ortiseilie to Courmayeur spending starts from a minimum of approximately € 1,750 to a maximum of € 9,871. Very high prices also a Livigno: between 1,650 euros and 15,500 euros for a 7-night stay in high season.

And so for the classic white week, the average per capita expense (including skipass, accommodation, services, drinks, restaurants, etc.) will be between 1,400 and 1,600 euros, excluding transport, with an estimated growth between + 15% and + 18% on the winter season 2021/2022 – Assoutenti calculates.

“Ski resorts, accommodation facilities, bars and restaurants, in order to be able to carry on the business and sustain increasingly prohibitive electricity and gas costs, have been forced to increase prices and tariffs, thus unloading the bill for the energy crisis on final consumers – comments the president Furio Truzzi – A situation that unfortunately will prevent an increasingly large slice of Italians from enjoying a few days in the snow, and will transform the skiing holiday into a luxury reserved for the rich ».

Here is the detailed map of the price increases:

– DOLOMITES (Dolomiti Superski): day ticket from 67 to 74 euros (+ 10.4%). Season ticket from 870 to 890 euros (+ 2.3%) and from 930 to 950 euros (+ 2.1%).

– VALLE D’AOSTA: La Thuile day ticket from 47 to 51 euros (+ 8.5%); Courmayeur from 56 to 61 euros (+ 8.9%); Cervinia from 53 to 57 euros (+ 7.5%). Valle d’Aosta season ticket (stations in the Valle d’Aosta area plus SkyWay Mont Blanc, La Rosière and Alagna) from 1,180 to 1,286 euros (+ 8.9%). Valle d’Aosta + Zermatt seasonal pass from 1,393 to 1,518 euros (+ 9%)

– LOMBARDY: Bormio day ticket from 46 to 52 euros (+ 13%). Season ticket (Santa Caterina, Bormio, Cima Piazzi-San Colombano) from 775 to 825 euros (+ 6.4%). Livigno day ticket from 52 to 55 euros (+ 5.8%). Season ticket from 787 to 825 euros (+ 4.8%).