The experience of county cricket in the World Cup will also be useful. Naseem Shah

Atwar Jun 4 2023, 9:03 am

Islamabad (Ummt News) Pakistan cricket team’s fast bowler Naseem Shah has said that the preparations for the World Cup have started, the experience of county cricket will also be useful.

Talking to private TV, Naseem Shah said that I try my best to help the team win the match with my performance.

The fast bowler from the national cricket team added that he did not sign with the county for the entire season due to workload management.