Connecting to the initiative “We were born to walk”the Pro Loco Bellaria Igea Marina (RN), relaunches the PIEDIBUS project which has been active for some time in the region, with a competition “+Piedibusopen to all schools and all pupils. The competition aimed at increasingly encouraging sustainable mobility, reducing car traffic near our schools, forecasts come awarded at the end of the period from 10 March to 5 April, the school and class that will have participated with the highest number of pupils.

Walking is good for health, it doesn’t pollute, it helps socialize.

Pro Loco President Rocco Bernardi also announces the activation of a new experimental project: “As promoters of sustainable and safe school mobility, in the period from 10 March to 5 April we decided to offer our families “KISS & WALK to school” . The aim of the project is to encourage small daily actions towards more sustainable behaviour, as well as leaving cars as far away from our schools as possible, stimulating social relations and benefiting from them in terms of health.

5 park and ride parks have been identified, and the meeting point highlighted, with appropriate signage, where parents can take their children to school, leaving the car in the car park. Alternatively, every morning they will be greeted by one of our volunteers, identified with a tag, who will accompany them to school on foot.

for the Carducci school the square of the congress hall via Uso for the Pascoli school, the square of the railway station, piazzale Perugia; for the Tre Ponti school, the square in via Indro Montanelli (close to the Pironi park) via the road inside the playground you can get to the school; for the Ferrarin school, all use the parking lot of the new fish market (piazzale delle giostre) leaving the entrance to the ferrarin park free; for the Manzi school, the parking lot in via Pertini and via Dei Mille adjacent to the Pavia park.

It is understood that all the existing foot bus lines remain active, indeed additional lines will be activated for the occasion.

At the end of the project will be awarded the school /plexus which has the most joined to the project by classifying it as a sustainable action school, rewarding it with a voucher of € 150 for the purchase of educational material offered by the Pro Loco while the largest class will be classified as GREEN class and a snack will be offered.

Contacts: Project Coordinator Rocco Bernardi 3496028245