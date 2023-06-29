The explosive fight between ‘El Vallero’ and Kikey Díaz: “He does not have blood”

A video circulated on different social networks in which “El Vallero Díaz” is seen fighting with him too Vallenato singer Kikey Diaz. In the clip, the artists are seen arguing in the middle of a presentation.

Apparently, the event was generated as a result of alcohol and the small rivalry that exists between the interpreters. According to the video, ‘El Vallero’ finished his musical show and he complained about the musicians, whom he classified as ‘remaining’ because they did not play the instruments like his group.

“Tavo, I told you: ‘Sign me with the group’. I don’t like to share. The Vallero is a critic, That’s why I’m ‘El Vallero arrived, so, so, so’”, he stated, and when the group tried to make the artist’s recognized musical entry, he pointed out: “You saw, there is no set, they are turned off. I pay you $1 million for what?”.

Later, when Kikey Díaz takes the stage to sing, Diomedes Díaz’s nephew challenges him to verse. “Well, if it’s my family that looks just like me”, he expressed.

Although Kikey did not ‘play along’, he did reply: “You’re puyao because I have pasted songs. I am not a clown, I am not a parody”.

The morning of this Thursday June 29the “Vallero” decided to appear on his social networks and explain what happened through a video.

“I’m getting up and I see a video of me drunk with Mr. Kikey Díaz. There are many people who leave me bad messages, and the truth is that being an artist I am also a human being who feels. In that video I had already done my presentations. I come back and say: ‘I can’t manage without my company and without my musicians’. Many say that I don’t have my musical company and I do, that’s why I don’t move to sing alone, because others go with evil and make the musicians do the show badly for me, because they have Vallero as a clown. But the circus without the clown is not a circus”, he pointed out.

In the same clip, he took the opportunity to clarify that Kikey is not originally from the Díaz dynasty. “To Mr. Kikey Díaz they uploaded it to give it more priority and he is not blood and I am. I am the grandson of old Elvira and Rafael María, on the other hand there are others who take the last name to live off of us”.

