Home » The explosive fight between ‘El Vallero’ and Kikey Díaz: “He does not have blood”
News

The explosive fight between ‘El Vallero’ and Kikey Díaz: “He does not have blood”

by admin
The explosive fight between ‘El Vallero’ and Kikey Díaz: “He does not have blood”

A video circulated on different social networks in which “El Vallero Díaz” is seen fighting with him too Vallenato singer Kikey Diaz. In the clip, the artists are seen arguing in the middle of a presentation.

Apparently, the event was generated as a result of alcohol and the small rivalry that exists between the interpreters. According to the video, ‘El Vallero’ finished his musical show and he complained about the musicians, whom he classified as ‘remaining’ because they did not play the instruments like his group.

Tavo, I told you: ‘Sign me with the group’. I don’t like to share. The Vallero is a critic, That’s why I’m ‘El Vallero arrived, so, so, so’”, he stated, and when the group tried to make the artist’s recognized musical entry, he pointed out: “You saw, there is no set, they are turned off. I pay you $1 million for what?”.

View this post on Instagram

A publication shared by PORTAL VALLENATO (@portalvallenato)

Later, when Kikey Díaz takes the stage to sing, Diomedes Díaz’s nephew challenges him to verse. “Well, if it’s my family that looks just like me”, he expressed.

Although Kikey did not ‘play along’, he did reply: “You’re puyao because I have pasted songs. I am not a clown, I am not a parody”.

The morning of this Thursday June 29the “Vallero” decided to appear on his social networks and explain what happened through a video.

I’m getting up and I see a video of me drunk with Mr. Kikey Díaz. There are many people who leave me bad messages, and the truth is that being an artist I am also a human being who feels. In that video I had already done my presentations. I come back and say: ‘I can’t manage without my company and without my musicians’. Many say that I don’t have my musical company and I do, that’s why I don’t move to sing alone, because others go with evil and make the musicians do the show badly for me, because they have Vallero as a clown. But the circus without the clown is not a circus”, he pointed out.

See also  The Municipal Academy of Agricultural Sciences launched a two-way debriefing and evaluation work for the secretary of the grassroots party organization

In the same clip, he took the opportunity to clarify that Kikey is not originally from the Díaz dynasty. “To Mr. Kikey Díaz they uploaded it to give it more priority and he is not blood and I am. I am the grandson of old Elvira and Rafael María, on the other hand there are others who take the last name to live off of us”.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by El Vallero Díaz (@elvallerodiazmusic)

The entry The explosive fight between ‘El Vallero’ and Kikey Díaz: “He doesn’t carry blood” was first published in El Pilón | News from Valledupar, El Vallenato and the Colombian Caribbean.

You may also like

Johana Cadavid, the transit agent who saved the...

Municipality of Naples – The municipal Lido “Marina...

The brigadier general of the Royal Army is...

On Syllabus training on the new Code of...

Eid al-Adha: Tips for a healthy diet

Does sexual abstinence have benefits?

Real-time cyber risk assessment: Assintel launches a platform

Algeria and,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,, OujdaCity,,,, – OujdaCity

Pereiran journalist attacked in Ukraine

MIMIT, the candidacies for appointments in extraordinary administrations...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy