CCTV News: Recently, the volume of postal express delivery business in Beijing has increased sharply and the number of employees has decreased. The State Post Bureau stated that the most important thing at present is to solve the problem of temporary personnel shortages. The State Post Bureau guides enterprises to follow the principle of “four batches” and pay close attention to supplementing the employment of enterprises.

Starting from the 14th, the new employees of various express delivery companies have been in place one after another, and the support personnel who came to Beijing arrived in an orderly manner. The headquarters of the express delivery company issued special employment subsidies to employees who were dispatched from other places to support Beijing, so as to better guarantee the work and life of employees. Postal services, SF Express, JD Logistics, etc. have launched the “night dispatch” mode to extend the delivery time to ensure the express delivery as soon as possible. Meituan, Zhongtong, YTO, etc. have strengthened their recruitment, and ensured the smooth delivery of terminals by means of automatic delivery vehicles, drones and other methods.

Yang Fei, Director of the Express Management Division of the Market Supervision Department of the State Post Bureau: In the cold winter season, we also appeal to everyone to be more tolerant and understanding of the courier group if it is not a particularly urgent mail shipment.



