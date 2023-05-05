The expropriation monkey

The so-called “express” expropriation was approved by the Congress of the Republic within the National Development Plan.

It is contained within what is known, in Article 55 of the text of the approved law.

It is a true outburst due to the meaning of private property, established in our national Constitution.

It is indeed nonsense to include in the framework of a development plan a rule that is clearly unconstitutional and illegal, because it violates the legal system and seriously damages the doctrinal foundations of the conception of property.

Although different parties have expressed their displeasure with the way in which such an initiative was approved, because the legislators lacked the rigor to carry out an in-depth analysis of this legal text, the truth is that it is a very bad message for owners who will be affected by a modality of expropriation that can be applied when despite the offer that the State makes to buy a property declared of public utility against its will, it proceeds to expropriate automatically without a judicial decision, which would entail changing the interpretation and application of the right to private property.

I believe that it is very serious for the social rule of law to transform such an essential aspect for investment and that it hits the confidence of investors and current owners.

Legal stability and security cannot continue to be violated.

Now all that remains is to go to the Constitutional Court to carefully review the norm, which in my opinion is flawed because it highly violates the national legal system and disconcerts a society that demands respect for the “magna carta”, especially the right to property. private.

The Constitutional Court has the floor against this “monkey” that cannot be hung in the Colombian legal system.

