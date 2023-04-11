In order to better manipulate bamboo sticks in the forest, prehistoric pandas evolved an extra thumb on their wrist.

Pandas have a sixth toe on their paws. Currently, this ‘extra’ phalanx works for them so that, in the middle of the bamboo forests high in the mountains of western China, they can grasp the sticks of the only plant that serves as food. According to the International Fund for Nature (WWF), a healthy average for the species ranges from 11 to 40 kilos a day.

A recently published article in Scientific Reports suggests that the shape of pandas’ hands was evocatively adapted for eating bamboo. In fact, according to the researchers in charge of the study, this has been the diet of the species for 6 million years. That’s how they found out.

Prehistoric pandas developed a wrist bone exclusively for eating bamboo, according to fossils analyzed by the Los Angeles Museum of Natural History. According to the research team, the ancestors of Ailuropoda melanoleuca – the scientific name for the giant panda – had to expand the structure of their legs to firmly grasp the hard sticks of these plants.

It took millions of years before this new bone structure was fully incorporated into the panda’s body. Researchers say that it finished forming just 150,000 years ago. They came to this conclusion from the remains found at the Shuitangba site, a site in northeast China.

From the dating of the fossil remains, the researchers determined that this adaptation began in the late Miocene, approximately 6 million years ago. The scientists described this extra thumb as ‘enigmatic’:

This opposable thumb is fully functional today, serving the purpose of handling bamboo in the wild. In addition, the authors say, it could help them walk “in a plantigrade posture”, since the weight of these animals has always been considerable.

However, this bony extension on the wrist never fully developed into a proper finger. It stuck as an evolutionary addition to make it easier for pandas to eat bamboo, since their movements aren’t particularly graceful. For this reason, the scientists think that this ‘extra’ thumb could also help them to better distribute the weight on their legs.

Where they live?

According to the 2014 census, there are only 1,864 panda bears alive in the wild. It is one of the rarest and most threatened species in the world, which is why the panda bear was selected and used as a symbol of the WWF since its formation in 1961.

Now, the only remaining suitable habitat for pandas is in large, relatively high-moist bamboo forests on remote mountain slopes, some 1,200 to 3,100 meters (4,000 to 10,000 feet) above sea level. These are found in the Tibetan foothills of Sichuan, Gansu and Shaanxi provinces.

Currently, the habitat of panda bears has been drastically reduced by China‘s growth and agricultural practices. Now the species is restricted to just 20 isolated patches. Read more details about the panda habitat.

Photo 1: Pandas live mainly in bamboo forests, high in the mountains of western China, on which they subsist almost entirely.