The extraditable Luis Alfredo Escalante grew coca leaves in Yoro and the west

Colombian Extraditable Drug Lord Arrested in Honduras

SAN PEDRO SULA— Luis Alfredo Escalante Landaverde, a notorious drug lord wanted by the United States for drug trafficking, has been apprehended in Honduras. Escalante Landaverde, who was on the run for seven years, was known for his involvement in smuggling cocaine through clandestine runways in the Yoro region.

Escalante Landaverde, with strong ties to Mexican and Colombian cartels, operated his drug trade in the mountains of Yoro alongside Colombian accomplices. The organization grew coca leaves and operated narco-laboratories to process coca paste. Anti-narcotics agents have identified several properties used by Escalante’s organization to transport drugs, weapons, and money resulting from illegal transactions in the area.

The arrest of Escalante Landaverde brings to light the history of his organization and its origins. The Los Escalante criminal organization is known to have its genesis in a relationship between Bernabé Escalante Andrade, a partner of the Valle Valle cartel, and Hector Emilio Rosa Fernandez, known as Don H. The organization’s ties to the Valle Valle cartel allowed it to gain economic power and control over drug trafficking routes to the United States.

The United States had requested the extradition of Escalante Landaverde in 2016, and he faces a charge of conspiracy to distribute cocaine with the intent of importing it into the United States. The arrest comes after years of asset seizures from the Los Escalante organization, with several properties being secured in operations conducted by the Anti-Drug Trafficking Directorate in Honduras.

Escalante Landaverde’s apprehension represents a significant blow to drug cartels operating in Central America. His arrest is a testament to the collaborative efforts of anti-narcotics agents from different countries in the fight against drug trafficking in the region. Further hearings will determine whether he is handed over to the U.S. justice system to face the charges against him.

The capture of Escalante Landaverde is a significant milestone in the ongoing efforts to dismantle drug-trafficking networks in Central America. The arrest sends a strong message to other drug lords that their illegal activities will not go unpunished. As the legal process unfolds, authorities will continue to work towards eradicating drug trafficking in the region.

