The Extradition of El Ratón: Ovidio Guzmán Faces Trial in US for Drug Trafficking Charges

El Ratón, son of notorious drug lord El Chapo Guzmán, has been extradited to the United States and is set to appear in a Northern District Court in Chicago for his initial trial on September 17, according to US media reports. Ovidio Guzmán López, also known as El Ratón, was transferred to the United States in a covert operation coordinated by Mexican and American authorities. He was previously held in the El Altiplano prison in Mexico.

Interpol officers removed El Ratón from the El Altiplano prison and transported him to the Toluca International Airport, where he boarded a Bombardier Challenger 605 jet bound for New Jersey. From there, he was transferred to the Metropolitan Security Correctional Center in Chicago. The US Federal Bureau of Prisons has registered El Ratón with the inmate number 72884-748.

El Ratón, along with his brothers Ivan and Alfredo Guzmán Salazar, as well as Joaquin Guzmán López, will face charges in Chicago related to drug trafficking, money laundering, and firearms trafficking. Court documents allege that the Guzmán brothers operated a continuous criminal drug trafficking enterprise between May 2008 and April 2023.

The United States Department of Justice announced new charges against leaders of the Sinaloa Cartel, including Los Chapitos, in April. Los Chapitos allegedly assumed leadership of the cartel after the arrest and extradition of their father, El Chapo Guzmán. US authorities claim that Los Chapitos were involved in transporting large quantities of cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine, and fentanyl using various methods, including cargo planes, private planes, submarines, and other vessels.

Former DEA agent Derek S. Maltz posted a photograph showing El Ratón handcuffed aboard an aircraft and welcomed him to America, saying, “Enjoy the family reunion with your father.” The extradition of El Ratón has been seen as a significant step in the United States‘ efforts to dismantle the Sinaloa Cartel and combat international drug trafficking.

