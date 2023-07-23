The extravagant party with which La Valdiri celebrated her 32nd birthday

This is how Andrea Valdiri looked on her 32nd birthday

Without a doubt, the businesswoman showed off her iconic outfit that she wore on the night of last Saturday, July 22. This consisted of a two-piece evening dress made of a kind of transparent black fabric.

In the upper part of the suit there is a cut at the height of her bust decorated with a large number of crystals along with sensual bell-bottom pants.

This outfit fully highlights the body of the famous businesswoman and reveals each of the dancer’s attributes on the sidelines.

Also read: Sebastián Yatra’s journey on his vacation in Quindío

It can even be seen in the stories shared by the Colombian that apparently all the guests had a dress code, it was black white, since the theme that the businesswoman used to celebrate her 32 years was in the “futuristic” style.

Few hours ago Andrea Valdiri was in charge of sharing with her followers how she enjoys her birthday on the fantastic beach.

The businesswoman shared a carousel of photographs where she wears a short swimsuit that marks her slender legs and her heart attack abdomen. In addition, in the different photographs of her, the Colombian is seen posing as only she knows how to do, decreeing once again to all her followers, who have followed each of the steps she takes in her professional career.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

