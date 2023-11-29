Xi Jinping’s Visit to United States Sparks Mixed Reactions from Chinese Foreign Ministry and Netizens

In an unexpected turn of events, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Communist Party of China released conflicting statements regarding the United States, just days after Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit to the country.

During a regular press conference on November 28, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin accused the United States of implementing “economic coercion” and undermining the international economic and trade order. This statement comes just 11 days after the ministry sang that “the door to Sino-US friendship will no longer be closed.” Netizens took to social media to label the spokesperson “crazy” for the sudden change in tone.

The ministry’s condemnation of the United States was highly publicized by Chinese party media outlets, sparking significant attention on social media and leading to heated discussions among “patriotic netizens” who accused the United States of undermining Sino-US relations.

On the same day as the press conference, the Chinese Communist Party’s cyber army also intensified efforts to blame the United States for the wave of epidemics in China.

The sudden shift in the CCP’s public opinion has left many netizens bewildered, with some expressing their disbelief at “the speed of the change” and likening the situation to “intermittent schizophrenia.”

In light of these developments, Taiwanese media have ridiculed the recent display of friendship between the United States and China, suggesting that the “honeymoon period” could be “as long as two weeks.”

Some analysts believe that Beijing’s efforts to promote “China-US friendship” following Xi Jinping’s visit may simply be a strategic play to maintain the legitimacy of the CCP’s governance and the personal authority of the party leader.

It remains to be seen how the fluctuating stance of the Chinese Foreign Ministry will impact Sino-US relations in the long run.

-Reporting by Zhou Guihang/Editor: Lin Qing

