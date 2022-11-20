In 2019, Hu Xijin went to Beijing Airport to meet Fu Guohao (first from the right). (Image source: Weibo screenshot)

[LookatChinaNovember192022]On the 17th, news came that former “Global Times” reporter Fu Guohao passed away. His father, Fu Chengxue, posted on the social platform “Today’s Toutiao” to announce his son’s death. Regarding Fu Guohao’s death, public opinion in Hong Kong and China had two completely different reactions. The former believed that “the emperor killed him” and karma, while the latter lamented Fu’s untimely death and labeled him as an “unyielding man”. national hero”.

On the 18th, Fu Chengxue continued to post on “Toutiao” in memory of his son. In a post titled “The black hand behind this, invisible and huge”, he explained why the news of his son’s death was not announced until a year after his death.

He said that as a retired “patriotic” soldier and his son as a “patriotic” reporter, he had to choose the timing of the announcement of the death, and he should not add trouble to the country: “I, we, my family, must not because of For personal reasons, even if it is life or death, you cannot make even a little bit of defacement that is not conducive to the interests and image of the country.”

Fu Chengxue said that when his son passed away on October 25 last year, China was being ravaged by the epidemic. The government was exhausted and the people were anxious; Rampant; overseas China-hating forces are eyeing… Now that the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China has successfully concluded, a new leadership has been formed; Taiwan independence elements have been deterred, Hong Kong independence elements have been brought to justice; the mainland’s epidemic prevention and control has achieved results… That’s why the news of the death was announced to the public.

As for the real reason for Fu Guohao’s death, Fu Chengxue has not disclosed it yet. In his post, he said that his son suffered from depression after returning from Hong Kong. He believes that his son was besieged at the Hong Kong airport, and he was harassed by phone calls and cyber-bullying after returning to China, which is the main cause of his depression.

He lamented that his son was too kind and kind. He had never attempted to harm others in his 30 years of life, but since that night in Hong Kong, the attack on his son’s body and mind by the outside world has reached an unacceptable level.

As I write this, the author deeply feels the pain of the bereavement of a white-haired man sending a black-haired man to Fu Chengxue. At the same time, I also feel very sad, because the whole thing is completely a tragedy created by the CCP.

Time goes back to August 13, 2019. That day was the third day since the Hong Kong police shot a girl who was protesting blind. The citizens gathered at the airport were agitated. Many people covered their right eyes with gauze, hoping that tourists arriving in Hong Kong would pay attention to the incident. , hoping to speak out for the protesters who have been brutally bullied by the police since the beginning of the struggle.

However, the demonstrators have a little fear in their hearts, worrying that their appearance will be captured by the ubiquitous facial recognition cameras, and then their identities will be verified through the big data system, their whereabouts will be recorded, and finally they will be used as evidence in court for police prosecution. So everyone wears a mask, some even wear a mask, sunglasses, etc.

At this moment, Fu Guohao used a camera to shoot the demonstrators at close range, which is undoubtedly a blatant provocation. The demonstrators then asked him to show his press card, and Fu ran away calling himself a tourist. The large crowd of demonstrators quickly caught Fu Guohao, and found a blue T-shirt in support of the Hong Kong police and a Hong Kong and Macau pass in his backpack.

These “physical evidence” made the demonstrators immediately realize that Fu Guohao came from the “enemy camp” and worked for the CCP, so of course they would be rude to him. In particular, Fu Guohao also yelled “I support the Hong Kong police, you can beat me now”, which undoubtedly caused trouble to the upper body, and all he got was punched and kicked.

However, after all, Hong Kong is a society ruled by law. Later, three people were sentenced to 51 to 66 months in prison for assaulting Fu Guohao.



In 2019, Hu Xijin (second from right) led a team to Beijing Airport to meet Fu Guohao (middle). (Image source: Weibo screenshot)

After Fu Guohao returned to Beijing, he was treated like a “national hero”. Hu Xijin personally pulled a team, brought flowers and gifts to the airport to greet him, and outside the airport he shouted “Guohao, welcome home”, “Fu Guohao, Universal is truly Man” banner. Later, Fu Guohao was awarded 100,000 RMB by “Global Times”.

As for why the “national hero” suffered from depression and finally left the Global Times? The author estimates that maybe the CCP pays him lip service but not the truth, and the public opinion halos him infinitely, but the truth is that he is disposable after use. What’s more, Fu Guohao has no backing, no influence, and he can’t beat others when he fights for his father, so he is quickly forgotten in the system that values ​​power and money. Facing the cruel reality, Fu Guohao, who wanted to make a big career, fell into depression.

Looking at the indifference shown by Hu Xijin after the incident, and Fu Chengxue lamenting the poverty of life: “Basic tea and food, no relatives”, you can get a glimpse of the coldness of Chinese society under the CCP’s rule.



Fu Chengxue lamented the poverty of life on the profile of the “Today’s Toutiao” platform. (Image source: Screenshot of “Today’s Headlines”)

It’s a pity that he himself is also a “leek” Fu Chengxue. Until the death of his son, he was still thinking about and defending the “sickle”. When will the Chinese people break away from the deformed and almost pathological thinking mode of the CCP?

Recently, I had a conversation with a Hong Kong person. He revealed that during the anti-extradition campaign, he went to the mainland for business. When he showed a video of the police brutally treating innocent citizens to his mainland colleagues, the other party refused, insisting that the party leadership was not wrong. The Hong Kong police correct.

He said that many mainlanders associate personal honor and disgrace with the Communist Party and Xi Jinping. As long as someone criticizes the government or leaders, the other party will try their best to defend them, and even fight against them.

But as long as you look overseas, you will find that no Westerner will regard the government as a parent who “shares life and death, and shares fate”. The government and the head of state have always been the subject of public scrutiny. If they do well, they may not be praised. If they do poorly, they will be impeached or resigned.

However, after experiencing the pain of bereavement, Fu Chengxue still wants to defend the Communist Party. What a tragedy!

In fact, compared with what happened to the Hong Kong demonstrators, Fu Guohao’s death is not worth mentioning at all.

During the anti-extradition campaign in 2019, the number of body discoveries in Hong Kong surged to 8,148, and the number of suicides increased to 713. How many young people in Hong Kong sacrificed their lives for justice, freedom, and the future of Hong Kong, and begged the government to withdraw the “Fugitive Offenders Ordinance”. …and the unsung heroes. They are the real “national heroes” and “sons and daughters of Hong Kong”.

But the fact that Fu Chengxue dare not face is: the party and the government he respects and loves the most are the ones who initiated the anti-extradition incident and the chief culprit who killed the young people in Hong Kong and Fu Guohao! This is the real black hand, “invisible and huge”.

