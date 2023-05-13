The factory where you can make your own Chocoramo

Ramo is undoubtedly one of the most beloved companies among Colombians who have seen the growth and transformation of this national company that has already conquered many markets and positioned itself with its innovative strategies.

The most recent of them has to do with his interactive factory to create from scratch a Chocoramo, its flagship product.

This initiative in which Branch it had been working for months and is finally on the air with its factory located in Mosquera, Cundinamarca.

So lovers of Chocoramo can now go and learn step by step how to prepare this iconic cake that has been part of many generations of Colombians and that today is also constituted as a flagship and very important product of the country.

The factory will offer an interactive and educational experience to those who visit it, since in the place it will be possible to learn the story behind the product and also the ingredients with which it is produced.

The tour will be led by specialized guides who will accompany those interested in discovering the universe of Ramo.

David Aristizaba, specialist in B2C and B2B digital marketing at Ramo, mentioned how the company has sought precisely in recent years to grow on two fronts: innovation and internationalization, something that they have undoubtedly achieved with these ideas and alliances with other brands to co-create.

How to visit the Ramo factory?

The Chocoramo Interactive Factory is located at Calle 3 #24 – 08 in Mosquera and will be open every day of the week from 9 in the morning to 4 in the afternoon. The tour includes a tasting of freshly made Chocoramos.