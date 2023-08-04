The failure of the various national selections, the questions remain

The new failure of the U20 Sparrowhawks at the UFOA B Tournament in their category played in Côte d’Ivoire from July 7 to 21, 2021 puts the problem of the inefficiency of national selections at the heart of the debates. Indeed, the Sparrowhawks of Togo all categories combined have struggled to win matches for a few years.

The Seniors have just missed their 3rd qualification following an African Cup of Nations, the last performances of the U23, U20 and U17 have all ended in repetitive failures. If the Togolese Football Federation (FTF) has always been indexed as responsible for these poor performances, it is still wise to re-examine the various parameters of the poor results of our teams.

Dotted preparations

The Togolese National Selections, apart from the Senior Men, have always had preparation problems. No youth championship, insufficient regrouping time. Lack of means to ensure better preparation for other selections (U23, U20, U17, Women’s selections). Situations that do not promote group cohesion for convincing returns.

The composition of the teams

Teams are often formed in a hurry due to the lack of a championship. The technical staffs already technically and tactically limited therefore fall back on the training centers and some young people playing in the clubs of the first and second divisions.

Basic training in Togo is not well developed, supervisors are not well equipped and most coaches are not trained for youth teams.

Clearly, for our national teams to succeed, we need a real state sports policy setting up structures, grassroots training programs and supervisors and the organization of youth competitions. Infrastructure must also be at the heart of the concerns of managers. The causes of the failure of national teams are therefore multiple and it takes a real will from both political and sports authorities to raise the level of our football.