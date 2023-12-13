The fake Arab prince who deceived everyone and lived a life of luxury while flouting the law in Medellín

The city of Medellín, known for its tourist charm and beauty, has recently been the center of an intriguing scandal involving an impostor posing as a Prince from the Arabic royalty. Fereidoun Khalilian managed to weave a web of deception involving the police, politicians, and local businessmen, living a life of opulence and high society for over a year.

Khalilian’s story is filled with extravagance and deception. For at least a year and a half, he lived an ostentatious lifestyle in Medellín, driving luxury cars, frequenting exclusive restaurants, and attending high-profile events, all while posing as ‘Prince Fred’ and claiming to be a businessman of cryptocurrencies, entertainment agent, celebrity representative, and technology company executive. He was accompanied in this deception by Andrea Aguilera, a renowned model and beauty queen from Colombia.

The impostor not only managed to infiltrate select circles of society, but also deceived them. He had the Metropolitan Police providing him with protection services, as well as private escorts from what he claimed to be an American agency. Khalilian even managed to deceive local public figures, including councilman Sebastian Lopez and former mayor Daniel Quintero, with whom he shared photos on social media.

An investigation by local media uncovered further layers of the deception, revealing that Khalilian had attended official events under false pretenses, such as the transfer of command at the General Santander Cadet School. However, the facade crumbled when Khalilian was captured in Las Vegas in June of this year, accused of ordering the murder of a filmmaker who was documenting his life. The motive behind the crime was reportedly Khalilian’s fear that the documentary would reveal his dark secrets, including sexual assault, threats, and fraud.

Khalilian’s arrest now has him awaiting trial in February 2024, where he could face up to 30 years in prison if found guilty. This scandal has sent shockwaves through the city of Medellín, leaving many questioning how Khalilian’s deception could have gone unnoticed for so long. As the case unfolds, the true extent of the impostor’s deception and its impact on the city’s society and institutions will become clearer.