The ‘fake union’ who stole 30 million won from the construction site, sent to the prosecution :: Sympathetic media Newsis news agency ::

A ghost union made up of four acquaintances



Extortion of 30 million won from 15 places in 5 months



In June, he was sent to Hong on charges of co-extortion.

[서울=뉴시스]Reporter Kim Rae-hyeon = A party suspected of extorting tens of thousands of won from construction sites in the metropolitan area by creating a fake union was handed over to the prosecution.

According to the police on the 2nd, the Yongsan Police Station in Seoul sent four people per day to the prosecution in mid-June, including the general manager in his 30s and three acquaintances, on charges of co-extortion.

The 30-year-old general manager was found to have received money from construction sites from June to October of last year after creating a phantom union by mobilizing three of his acquaintances.

It was investigated that they stole more than 30 million won from 15 construction sites in the metropolitan area.

