Home » The ‘fake union’ who stole 30 million won from the construction site, sent to the prosecution :: Sympathetic media Newsis news agency ::
News

The ‘fake union’ who stole 30 million won from the construction site, sent to the prosecution :: Sympathetic media Newsis news agency ::

by admin
The ‘fake union’ who stole 30 million won from the construction site, sent to the prosecution :: Sympathetic media Newsis news agency ::

A ghost union made up of four acquaintances

Extortion of 30 million won from 15 places in 5 months

In June, he was sent to Hong on charges of co-extortion.

[서울=뉴시스] According to the police on the 2nd, the Yongsan Police Station in Seoul sent four people per day to the prosecution in mid-June, including the general manager in his 30s and three acquaintances, on charges of co-extortion. (Photo = Newsis DB) 2023.08.02.photo@newsis.com *Resale and DB prohibited *Resale and DB prohibited

[서울=뉴시스]Reporter Kim Rae-hyeon = A party suspected of extorting tens of thousands of won from construction sites in the metropolitan area by creating a fake union was handed over to the prosecution.

According to the police on the 2nd, the Yongsan Police Station in Seoul sent four people per day to the prosecution in mid-June, including the general manager in his 30s and three acquaintances, on charges of co-extortion.

The 30-year-old general manager was found to have received money from construction sites from June to October of last year after creating a phantom union by mobilizing three of his acquaintances.

It was investigated that they stole more than 30 million won from 15 construction sites in the metropolitan area.

◎Sympathy Media Newsis rae@newsis.com

See also  More than 58,000 candidates in Beijing went to the college entrance examination examination questions to encourage individual expression_China News Agency_Beijing Branch

You may also like

JEP will hold in Yopal, on September 18...

Jaguar Mining Announces Agreement to Acquire the Pitangui...

No one came to the aid of the...

Jiaxing City Federation of Industry and Commerce Party...

Colombian State, convicted of the femicide of Rosa...

City Grand Prix: On August 15, Marchtrenk will...

Russian weapons kill civilians even in a war...

North Korea Responds to United Nations Command’s Inquiry...

Two captured for the crime of theft in...

Xi Jinping Urges Swift Action and Coordination for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy