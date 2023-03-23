By Gerardo Rosero Perez

President Corporación Panamazónica

A few days ago we had the opportunity to listen to the audio in which the governor of Nariño presented in Vienna (Austria) the priority project for the department, “The Intermodal Corridor Tumaco – Puerto Asís – Belem do Pará”, at the conference on narcotics of United Nations.

Very good for the governor, without the slightest doubt this is the most important project, if it is carried out, not only in Nariño, but in the Republican history of Colombia. However, a great opportunity to catapult this project was lost by presenting only the distorted title of the initiative without any conceptual and argumentative support, leaving the participating countries perplexed.

A misunderstood project, a “madness” that only the most visionary could cross their minds, a project that for more than 150 years has gone unnoticed by how many rulers our department and our nation have had. A providential possibility that nature gives us and that perhaps because of its majesty it has not been possible for us to contemplate it in all its splendor. A corridor that would provide the commercial world with such enormous advantages and facilities that it seems inconceivable that until this 21st century it has not yet materialized as a commercial patrimony of humanity.

It goes without saying that, both for our department and for our country, the economic, productive and social benefits would be immeasurable. The nation’s budgetary difficulties and the national governments’ efforts for development would find in this project the best ally to solve the country’s next financial century. Not to mention that this structural solution to national development would bring enough tranquility and employment to seek the peace so longed for by Colombians in recent years.

Yes, Governor. This is the flagship project of the Pan-Amazon Corporation for 30 years. It is a pity that you mention this project in the twilight of your administration. This initiative began 150 years ago with the vision of Rafael Reyes and since then it has been forgotten for 120 years and marginalized for 30 years. Yes, because for 30 years the idea of ​​this project and its technical arguments have been at the command of all the people of Nariño and Colombia. Because, despite the selfishness, indifference and mental myopia of the leaders of southern Colombia, from the Panamazonic Corporation we have continued our odyssey to make this redemptive work of the desires and dreams of all Colombians come true. 30 years, Mr. Governor, in which the leaders of our homeland have turned their backs, not only on this initiative of the Pan-Amazonian Corporation, but also on solutions to the problems of our region (violence, backwardness, unemployment, poverty, migration, road isolation).

Governor, for you and your collaborators, the continuous and diverse demonstrations of this Panamazonic project made to you, among others, by the former Vice President of Colombia Marta Lucía Ramírez, who allocated a consignment of 1.2 billion pesos to finish build the San Francisco – Mocoa bypass. Nor does the insinuation of a relative of yours so that you will be empowered by the project from the beginning of her administration. In addition, I must remind you that the directors of the Center for Oceanographic and Hydrographic Research of the Pacific, based in Tumaco, after having found the most appropriate site for the construction of the only deep-water port in the Colombian Pacific, formally requested you, the necessary resources for the study and design of this port in the Bay of Tumaco.

In the first instance, you promised to get the financing, but those resources never arrived due to other commitments that you considered more important than this transcendental project. As a consequence of his permanent indolence with the fate of the tormented region of the Nariño Pacific, recently the social and political leaders of Tumaco rebuked him for his broken promises and branded him a fake.

Mr. Governor, your actions regarding this Pan-Amazon project have been less than ineffective. You went to the United Nations commission on narcotics to propose a project that you are unaware of and for which you have no technical or logistical arguments to justify it, seriously jeopardizing its viability before such a respectable international audience. Governor, don’t they even sound Red to you?