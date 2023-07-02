The false positives that Uribe could not silence in Dabeiba

This week before the Special Jurisdiction for Peace -JEP- eight retired ex-military officers acknowledged their participation in 49 false positives in the municipality of DabeibaAntioquia between 2002 and 2006 in the diligence carried out in the Dabelinas Municipal Coliseum where, for three days, the recognition act took place in which the victims were able to hear the truth about their relatives after years of anxiety.

The practice of extrajudicial executions that became a State policy and that left behind “tankers of blood” as narrated in the hearings, and in particular the events in Dabeiba, had been questioned and cataloged by the profile official of the Centro Democrático party as ‘fake news‘ that, according to them, affected the reparation of the true victims of the conflicta direct slap to all those people in the municipality who for years have been waiting for an answer from their relatives.

The stories in the JEP, chilling and painful, are a reminder of the past to which we do not want nor can we return and for which it is important to make the greatest efforts for peace in a country that has spent more than 50 years turning Colombians themselves into the ‘internal enemy’, and this implies that the democratic security model was a failure that only left lives lost at the cost of maintaining a sense of tranquility for some and a lot of fear for others.

These are bad times then for a political group that made the death of innocents one of its pillars and that after years and years in power barely realizes the needs of the people, the one for whom they never governed. Worse still, that after denying the extrajudicial executions, calling into question the work of the JEP and the testimonies of many, now their way out is to ignore the fact that the country has claimed for years and to which they only turned their eyes with disdain.

Although someone gave the order and the military in different ranks were only the ones who carried out the so-called false positives, history will only remember that in this country there was a policy that killed peasant men and women on suspicion or young people because “they would not be picking coffee ”.

The path now is only to recompose the policies of death and continue on the path of human security, measuring success by lives saved and reaching the territories with opportunities so that in time that part of the hymn that says that the horrible night ceased.

